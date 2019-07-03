Cease goes 5 innings in debut, White Sox beat Tigers 7-5

Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease heads to the dugout after his major league debut against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have been anticipating big things from Dylan Cease ever since they got him from the crosstown Cubs two years ago.

Consider Wednesday’s performance a promising start.

Cease threw five innings in a winning major league debut, and the White Sox beat the struggling Detroit Tigers 7-5 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Cease’s arrival from the minors only adds to the buzz surrounding a promising young team. Acquired along with outfielder Eloy Jiménez as part of the trade in July 2017 that sent José Quintana to the Cubs, he is off to a solid start.

The 23-year-old right-hander gave up three runs and four hits. He struck out six and walked four — three during a two-run first in which he also hit a batter — on a charged afternoon.

Fans along the left-field line cheered as Cease walked out to the bullpen to warm up. They let out a loud roar during introductions and let him hear it throughout the game.

Cease also had 15 to 20 family members on hand, and he got Gatorade dumped on him by Jiménez afterward.

“It really is hard to put into words, the atmosphere,” Cease said. “It’s definitely the most fun I’ve had on a baseball field.”

Cease struggled to control his fastball. But a sharp curve and slider kept the Tigers off balance.

“He definitely was able to get in a groove after that first inning,” catcher James McCann said. “I told him after the first, ‘Your stuff is plenty good. … The only way they beat you is if you beat yourself.'”

Detroit’s Christin Stewart said, “I don’t think he got comfortable. Once you get punched in the mouth, you try to fight back. I’m sure that’s what he was trying to do.”

Yolmer Sánchez had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two as the White Sox won for the fourth time in five games. Sánchez hit an RBI double and came around in a two-run fourth against Daniel Norris that put Chicago on top 4-2, and added an RBI single in a two-run sixth.

Surging slugger José Abreu went 2 for 4 with a double and a run. He is 10 for 19 over his past five games.

McCann added an RBI double and run-scoring single, and Ryan Cordell drove in two.

Kelvin Herrera gave up an RBI double to Gordon Beckham with two outs in the ninth. Alex Colomé then gave up a run-scoring double to Stewart before retiring Nicholas Castellanos for his 19th save in 20 chances.

Jeimer Candelario homered after getting hit in the wrist area earlier in the game for Detroit, which has lost 10 of 11.

Norris (2-8) is 0-7 in his past 10 starts after getting tagged for six runs and eight hits in five-plus innings.

TRANSACTIONS

The White Sox requested waivers on first baseman/designated hitter Yonder Alonso after designating him for assignment last week.

The Tigers designated left-hander José Fernández for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: CF JaCoby Jones left in the fifth inning because of back spasms and had an MRI. … SS Jordy Mercer started and batted ninth. He had been sidelined since May 7 with a strained right quad.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander — a Chicago native — makes his major league debut in the nightcap. A second-round pick by Detroit out of TCU in 2015, he is 2-9 with a 6.23 ERA in 14 starts and 15 appearances for Triple-A Toledo.

White Sox: LHP Ross Detwiler looks to build on his first win since 2016 as a member of the Oakland Athletics, after throwing five effective innings against Minnesota on Friday. He pitched in one game with Seattle last year and began this season with the York (Pa.) Revolution of the independent Atlantic League.

