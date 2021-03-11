Canyon Lady Eagles claim the 4A State Championship

The Canyon Lady Eagles claimed their 20th state championship in school history, and their first since 2017 with their one point thrilling win over Hardin-Jefferson in the 4A State Championship. This also marks the first state title in Canyon for new Head Coach Tate Lombard, who won the title along side his dad, and longtime Canyon Girl’s Head Coach Joe Lombard, who is an assistant for the Lady Eagles this year. Chloe Callahan was named MVP, as the Lady Eagles knocked off previously unbeaten, and number one ranked Hardin-Jefferson 56-55.