SAN MARCOS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas High School Coaches Association recently honored the Canyon High School Football team as the 4A state champion for the 2021-22 National Football Foundation National High School Academic Excellence Award.

According to a news release, seven schools throughout the state, based on classification, were named as state finalists for the national award by the Texas High School Coaches Association. The award is the first nationwide recognition honoring individual football teams “for excellence in the classroom with a 3.0 or above grade point average.”

More than 80 schools across the state were reviewed to be state of Texas finalists, the release states. The actual grade point average for the Canyon High School football team was reported as 3.70.

“We are ecstatic to announce our State Finalists for this prestigious award”, Joe Martin, the executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association, said in the release. “Academic success is as important as athletic success, as it can take student-athletes to the next step in their lives and on the path to becoming successful citizens. This is a team-oriented award that promotes team-building traits, and we are proud to have 84 schools qualify as state finalists.”

Other schools throughout the state who were honored by the Texas High School Coaches Association include Cypress Woods High School, Lubbock Cooper High School, Idalou High School, Smyer High School, Chester High School and Trinity Christian Academy. The National Football Foundation will announce the national champion of the high school academic excellence award during Super Bowl week.