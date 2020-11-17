CANCELED: Marshall home game vs Charlotte Sat. 11/21

(WOWK) CHARLESTON, WV —Due to COVID-19 issues at Charlotte, Saturday’s Marshall (5-0, 4-0) home football game has been canceled.
Marshall Athletics has confirmed the report.
The #15 Herd were set to take on Charlotte (2-3, 2-1) at 12:30 pm in Huntington.
This is the third cancellation of the season for Marshall. Games against East Carolina and Ohio U were called off earlier this season while the Rice and FIU games have been postponed.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Arkansas family devastated after investigator goes to the wrong house and shoots child’s dog
- Upshur County deputy wounded in shoutout with man who opened fire on law officers trying to arrest him
- Mom tragically killed in towing accident after being trapped under car
- 2 girls, ages 1 and 5, found alone in Chicago neighborhood, police say
- Columbus Democrats, Republicans work hand-in-hand to count presidential votes in Georgia audit