CANCELED: Marshall home game vs Charlotte Sat. 11/21

(WOWK) CHARLESTON, WV —Due to COVID-19 issues at Charlotte, Saturday’s Marshall (5-0, 4-0) home football game has been canceled.

Marshall Athletics has confirmed the report.

The #15 Herd were set to take on Charlotte (2-3, 2-1) at 12:30 pm in Huntington.

This is the third cancellation of the season for Marshall. Games against East Carolina and Ohio U were called off earlier this season while the Rice and FIU games have been postponed.