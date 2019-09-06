WT’s Buffalo Stadium is gameday ready

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is almost time for the West Texas A&M Buffaloes to kick off their inaugural football season in Buffalo Stadium.

They celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the reveal of the white buffalo, which after being stripped of about 50 layers of paint, is now 100 pounds lighter heading into the inaugural season.

WT President Dr. Walter Wendler did the honors and now the new is open for business. Dr. Wendler said the stadium offers ultimate fan experience and can handle a sold-out crowd, which there will be tomorrow.

“The difference between Kimbrough and this stadium is this is a lot closer to the field. It’s more intimate,” said Mitchell. “I think the fans will be more interactive with us. They’re going to be interacting with them, as you see the Maroon Platoon is over there with the visitor side. The visitor has a small section. So, this, it’s home. This is home right here.”

For Senior Receiver Semaj Mitchell, Buffalo Stadium is home.

WT said the stadium will also have Wi-Fi 6, which they told us will support the entire sold-out crowd. Buffalo Stadium is the only stadium in the country that currently has it.

The Buffs will face off with Azusa Pacific tomorrow night. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

WT is hosting a Buffalo Block Party to celebrate before kickoff in their new on-campus stadium.

The party will begin at 2 p.m. tomorrow and will last until 5:30 p.m.

For more information on tailgating, click here.