Buffalo Stadium coming together

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - West Texas A&M University's football season is set to start on September 7.

While a lot of eyes will be on the team, there could be even more on the brand new stadium.

The eastern stands are now up while the western stands will be put into place this week through next week.

A contractor is expected to arrive this week as well to work on the drainage system which will allow them to start laying down the field.

WT Vice President of Business and Finance Randy Rikel said it has been cool seeing everything come together.

"It's been four years of planning and wanting and reaching for this goal. I think we're going to have it. It's exciting to see it come to fruition and it's neat to see how it's just evolved from day to day. We're ready for that September 7 kickoff," said Rikel.

Rikel also said that if you want to grab a good view of the game at the new stadium, do not hesitate or wait around because season tickets are now officially on sale.

There are also plans for future expansion of the stadium. That expansion would app up to a total of 14,000 permanent seats.