Buck’s Giannis wins second consecutive MVP award, per reports

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive MVP award, according to reports.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the announcement Friday morning.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, the No. 1 seed in the NBA postseason, failed to beat out the Miami Heat earlier this month in their second-round series.
Giannis is the first player since Steph Curry in 2015 and 2016 to win MVP twice in a row, according to CBS Sports.
To start the offseason, Antetokounmpo reportedly met with Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry to discuss an extension to Antetokounmpo’s contract.