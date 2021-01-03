Patrick Mahomes watching Chiefs’ finale against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is inactive for their meaningless regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, which means he will finish with 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions.

It also means Chad Henne will start his first game since September 2014 with Matt Moore backing him up.

Also inactive for the Chiefs, who have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and its first-round playoff bye, are wide receivers Tyreek Hill (hamstring) and Sammy Watkins (calf), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring) and right tackle Mike Remmers (back). Strong safety Tyrann Mathieu is a healthy scratch.

Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi are active despite missing practice time with knee injuries this week. So are defensive tackle Chris Jones, who needs 2 1/2 sacks to earn a $1.25 million bonus, and tight end Travis Kelce.

The Saints will be without their regular backfield with running backs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray going on the COVID-19/reserve list earlier this week. Ty Montgomery is expected to be the Saints primary running back, although Taysom Hill could get some carries.

Carolina will also be without its top two running backs with Christian McCaffrey and Mike Davis because of injuries. McCaffrey, an All-Pro in 2019, has missed 13 games this season because of injuries. The Panthers also will be without its top pass rusher in defensive end Brian Burns and starting left tackle Russell Okung.

Receiver Larry Fitzgerald is inactive for the final game of the Arizona Cardinals’ regular season against the Los Angeles Rams.

The famed veteran receiver has a groin injury that will keep him out of what could have been his final game. The 37-year-old Fitzgerald hasn’t said whether he will play next season, and the Cards will miss the playoffs if they lose to Los Angeles.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker also is active after being listed as questionable with a neck injury.

Rams rookie running back Cam Akers is active after missing just one game with a high ankle sprain. Los Angeles already is without leading rusher Darrell Henderson and starting quarterback Jared Goff because of injuries.

Newly signed Blake Bortles will be the backup for Rams quarterback John Wolford, who will make his NFL debut.

Indy will try to make the playoffs short handed. The latest blow came Sunday afternoon when No. 3 running back Jordan Wilkins was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo went on injured reserve following ankle surgery this week, and coach Frank Reich also had ruled out cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and safety Khari Willis. Both starting defensive backs were not cleared through the concussion protocol.

The Jags will finish this season without their two most potent playmakers — receiver DJ Chark Jr. (shin) and running back James Robinson (ankle). Both were ruled out Friday with injuries.

Chark leads the team with 53 receptions and Robinson will not be able to break Dominic Rhodes’ single-season rushing for an undrafted rookie. Rhodes had 1,104 yards with the Colts in 2001. Robinson will finish this season with 1,070.

Houston (4-11) will be without left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who hurt his ankle last week wrapping up the season against Tennessee. The Titans (10-5) can clinch their first AFC South title since 2008 with a win.

Damon “Snacks” Harrison is active for his first game since Green Bay claimed the veteran defensive tackle off waivers from Seattle on Wednesday. The 32-year-old Harrison played six games with the Seahawks this season.

Chicago will be without cornerbacks Buster Skrine and rookie Jaylon Johnson because of injuries. Skrine is missing his fourth straight game because of a concussion. Johnson has a shoulder injury.

There were no surprise inactives for the Seattle Seahawks as they attempt to secure the NFC’s first-round bye. The 49ers are without two of their top receivers in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

In Denver, Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb (ankle) is inactive for the second straight week. Jeremiah Attaocho will start in his place. And DeMarcus Walker is starting in place of defensive end Shelby Harris, who was placed on IR last week with a knee injury.

The Raiders are without LG Denzelle Good (ankle) and RT Trent Brown (knee) on offense and tackle Maurice Hurst (calf) on defense. John Simpson replaces Good and Sam Young starts for Brown. Maliek Collins gets the nod with Hurst out.

___

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AT KANSAS CITY

Chargers: DE Joey Bosa, OTs Sam Tevi and Bryan Bulaga, FSs Jahleel Addae and Rayshawn Jenkins, QB Easton Stick.

Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes, WRs Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, SS Tyrann Mathieu, LB Ben Niemann, RT Mike Remmers.

___

NEW ORLEANS AT CAROLINA

Saints: S Marcus Williams, WR Jake Kumerow, C Will Clapp, OL Derrick Kelly, TE Josh Hill, DL Malcolm Roach.

Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Mike Davis, LT Russell Okung, DE Brian Burns, QB Will Grier, DT Woodrow Hamilton and DB Natrell Jamerson.

___

GREEN BAY AT CHICAGO

Packers: QB Jordan Love, CB Josh Jackson, LB Jonathan Garvin, G Simon Stepaniak, TE Jace Sternberger, DL Kingsley Keke.

Bears: DB Buster Skrine, DB Deon Bush, DB Jaylon Johnson, OL Lachavious Simmons, DT Daniel McCullers, WR Riley Ridley.

___

JACKSONVILLE AT INDIANAPOLIS

Jaguars: Luq Barcoo, WR DJ Chark Jr., P Dustin Colquitt, RB James Robinson, LB Quincy Williams, QB Jake Luton.

Colts: QB Jacob Eason, WR Demichael Harris, CB Rock Ya-Sin, S Khari Willis, DE Ben Banogu, OL Will Holden, TE Noah Togiai.

___

ARIZONA AT LOS ANGELES RAMS

Cardinals: QB Brett Hundley, Fitzgerald, RB Eno Benjamin, CB Jace Whittaker, OL Lamont Gaillard, OL Josh Miles.

Rams: QB Bryce Perkins, Goff, C Brian Allen, LB Micah Kiser, WR Trishton Jackson.

___

SEATTLE AT SAN FRANCISCO

Seahawks: RB Deejay Dallas, CB Jayson Stanley, TE Greg Olsen, RB Carlos Hyde, G Mike Iupati, DE Jonathan Bullard.

49ers: WR Brandon Aiyuk, DT Kevin Givens, DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Deebo Samuel, CB Richard Sherman, CB K’Waun Williams, LB Dre Greenlaw.

___

TENNESSEE AT HOUSTON

Titans: RB Senorise Perry, DB Chris Jackson, CB Kareem Orr, RB D’Onta Foreman and LB Derick Roberson.

Texans: QB Josh McCown, WR Damion Ratley, S Geno Stone, RB Duke Johnson, CB Phillip Gaines and LT Laremy Tunsil.

___

LAS VEGAS AT DENVER

Raiders: QB Nathan Peterman, CB Amik Robertson, FS Erik Harris, CB Isaiah Johnson, G/T Denzelle Good, DT Maurice Hurst, T Trent Brown.

Broncos: QB Jeff Driskel, S Trey Marshall, OLB Bradley Chubb, T Demar Dotson, LB Anthony Chickillo.

___

ATLANTA AT TAMPA BAY

Falcons: CB Darqueze Dennard, CB Tyler Hall, WR Julio Jones, TE Jared Pinkney, RB Qadree Ollison, DT Deadrin Senat.

Buccaneers: CB Carlton Davis, QB Ryan Griffin, TE Tanner Hudson, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, RB LeSean McCoy.

___

DALLAS AT NEW YORK GIANTS

Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci, CB Rashard Robinson, RB Sewo Olonilua, LB Leighton Vander Esch, DE Bradlee Anae, G Zack Martin.

Giants: WR Golden Tate III, P Ryan Santoso, DB Madre Harper, G Kyle Murphy, T Jackson Barton, DE R.J. McIntosh.

____

NEW YORK JETS AT NEW ENGLAND

Patriots: C David Andrews, G Shaquille Mason, OLB Anfernee Jennings, OLB Terez Hall, CB D’Angelo Ross, CB Dee Virgin, QB Brian Hoyer.

Jets: CB Bless Austin, WR Lawrence Cager, OL James Murray, TE Ross Travis, DL Trevon Coley, QB James Morgan.

___

MINNESOTA AT DETROIT

Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook, CB Chris Jones, CB Cameron Dantzler, LB Eric Kendricks, OG Kyle Hinton, DE Jalyn Holmes, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, LB Jamie Collins, OL Tyrell Crosby, OL Logan Stenberg, S Bobby Price, DT Albert Huggins, OG Joe Dahl.

___

PITTSBURGH AT CLEVELAND

Steelers: QB Ben Roethlisberger, K Chris Boswell, S Terrell Edmunds, C Maurkice Pouncey, LB T.J. Watt, DT Cameron Heyward.

Browns: S Tedric Thompson, C Nick Harris, G Blake Hance, T Kendall Lamm, WR Alexander Hollins, DE Joe Jackson.

___

BALTIMORE AT CINCINNATI

Ravens: WR James Proche II, CB Jimmy Smith, C Patrick Mekari, NT Justin Ellis, WR Willie Sneed IV, DE Yannick Ngakoue, DT Broderick Washington.

Bengals: K Randy Bullock, CB Mackensie Alexander, CB William Jackson III, LB Logan Wilson, G Alex Redmond, G Keaton Sutherland, TE Mitchell Wilcox.

___

MIAMI AT BUFFALO

Dolphins: WR Jakeem Grant, OT Adam Pankey, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, RB DeAndre Washington, QB Jake Rudock, DT Benito Jones, WR Kirk Merritt.

Bills: WR Cole Beasley, CB Tre’Davious White, DE Jerry Hughes, DE Mario Addison, OT Ty Nsekhe, TE Reggie Gilliam, QB Jake Fromm.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL