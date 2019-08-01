Breakfast of Fearless Champions: Mahomes set to debut new cereal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is launching a new cereal with Hy-Vee grocery stores throughout the Midwest.
Mahomes Magic Crunch will hit store shelves on August 1.
Mahomes signed a three-year endorsement deal with Hy-Vee back in April. The partnership includes television commercials, social media collaboration, appearances, apparel and exclusive product launches.
Lubbock fans will have to make a road trip to get their own box. Hy-Vee only has stores in eight Midwestern states, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.