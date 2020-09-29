BOY OR GIRL? Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews announce pregnancy

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) Is it a boy or is it a girl? NFL star and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews have announced they are having a child.
The former UT Tyler soccer star took to Twitter to announce the news.
Just taking a small detour to the wedding😬❤️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/u3nRaeOusS— Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 29, 2020
It was just a few weeks ago that we found out the couple was engaged.
On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us It’s always us, it’s always you & me, the words you looked into my eyes and said to me, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breathe away! I LOVE YOU💕❤️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/PIrptGZmmy— Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 2, 2020