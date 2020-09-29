BOY OR GIRL? Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews announce pregnancy

Sports

by: Christa Wood

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) Is it a boy or is it a girl? NFL star and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews have announced they are having a child.

The former UT Tyler soccer star took to Twitter to announce the news.

It was just a few weeks ago that we found out the couple was engaged.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss