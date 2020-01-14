Both West Texas A&M basketball teams are riding six game winning streaks

The fallout from baseball's latest sign-stealing scandal is beginning to take shape. Houston manager AJ Hinch is out of a job, and so is general manager Jeff Luhnow. The question is what will happen with the Boston Red Sox, who are also under investigation for sign stealing.

Before they were fired Monday, Hinch and Luhnow were suspended for one season by Major League Baseball for the team's use of electronics to steal signs in 2017 and 2018. The Astros won the World Series in 2017. Boston won it in 2018 — and the Red Sox are being investigated for their conduct that season.