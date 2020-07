AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Squad has opened up their season at HODGETOWN with a pair of close wins to start their season 2-0. You can see highlights from their Wednesday night game against the San Antonio Chanclas in the video above.

The Sod Dogs are also 2-0 now, they won on Wednesday night against the Texarkana Twins 9-2. The Sod Dogs’ first home game at HODGETOWN will be on Friday.