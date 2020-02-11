1  of  38
Jimmie Johnson takes final green flag at Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

by: Dan Lucas

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Daytona 500 will see yet another NASCAR legend take his final green flag when future hall of famer Jimmie Johnson drives the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet.

A two-time Daytona 500 champion and seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, Johnson has made his presence a permanent fixture on the sport’s hallowed super speedway.

Johnson has helped guide his Hendrick Motorsports team through a transition of young talent but still commands respect on the track, finishing ninth in last year’s Daytona 500, keeping his car in the race despite multiple incidents around him.

