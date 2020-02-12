Closings and Delays
Clovis Municipal Schools

Aric Almirola getting in position to win Great American Race

Big Race - Daytona

by: Dan Lucas

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Driver Aric Almirola has visited Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway before but not in February.

The young driver who grew up on Florida’s Gulf Coast in Tampa attended races at Daytona his entire life, dreaming of winning the Great American Race.

In 2018, Almirola had the lead entering the final lap of the Daytona 500 but was bumped from behind and sent to the wall. The next time he finds himself in the position to win, count on the lessons learned to help him reach the checkered flag first.

MORE DAYTONA NEWS:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Video Forecast

    More Forecast

    7 Day Forecast

    Wednesday

    44° / 19°
    Windy with clouds giving way to sun
    Windy with clouds giving way to sun 10% 44° 19°

    Thursday

    41° / 22°
    Mix of sun and clouds
    Mix of sun and clouds 10% 41° 22°

    Friday

    51° / 36°
    Windy with times of sun and clouds
    Windy with times of sun and clouds 10% 51° 36°

    Saturday

    56° / 34°
    Sunny
    Sunny 0% 56° 34°

    Sunday

    67° / 45°
    Sunshine
    Sunshine 0% 67° 45°

    Monday

    60° / 28°
    Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
    Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 60° 28°

    Tuesday

    40° / 23°
    Partly cloudy
    Partly cloudy 10% 40° 23°

    Humidity

    Hourly Forecast

    34°

    11 AM
    Mostly Cloudy
    0%
    34°

    36°

    12 PM
    Mostly Cloudy
    10%
    36°

    38°

    1 PM
    Partly Cloudy/Wind
    20%
    38°

    41°

    2 PM
    Partly Cloudy/Wind
    10%
    41°

    41°

    3 PM
    Partly Cloudy/Wind
    0%
    41°

    43°

    4 PM
    Sunny/Wind
    0%
    43°

    43°

    5 PM
    Sunny
    0%
    43°

    39°

    6 PM
    Sunny
    0%
    39°

    35°

    7 PM
    Clear
    0%
    35°

    34°

    8 PM
    Clear
    0%
    34°

    32°

    9 PM
    Clear
    0%
    32°

    30°

    10 PM
    Mostly Clear
    0%
    30°

    29°

    11 PM
    Mostly Clear
    0%
    29°

    29°

    12 AM
    Mostly Clear
    0%
    29°

    29°

    1 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    0%
    29°

    26°

    2 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    0%
    26°

    24°

    3 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    24°

    23°

    4 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    23°

    22°

    5 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    22°

    21°

    6 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    21°

    21°

    7 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    21°

    21°

    8 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    21°

    23°

    9 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    0%
    23°

    26°

    10 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    0%
    26°

    Don't Miss