KANSAS CITY, Mo. — T-Mobile Center and the Big 12 Conference announced that single-session tickets will go on sale Friday.

The tournament is scheduled for March 9th-12th.

The Center announced single session tickers start at $30 per session and are available online only. Everyone regardless of age must have a ticket to enter T-Mobile Center.

As of right now, Kansas University, Baylor, and Texas Tech are neck to neck and trying to fight for the top seed heading to the Conference Tournament.

The opening session on Wednesday starts at 6 p.m



2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, March 9

No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 6 p.m.



Thursday, March 10

No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 11:30 a.m.

No. 1 seed vs. No. 8/9 seed winner, 2:00 p.m.

No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 6:00 p.m.

No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 8:30 p.m.



Friday, March 11

Semifinal 1, 6 p.m.

Semifinal 2, 8:30 p.m.



Saturday, March 12

Final, 5 p.m.