All 12 Playbook: Ready for football? Who to watch as Big 12 teams kick off season openers

The All 12 Playbook Stream goes live every Thursday at 3:30/2:30c

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 2020 Big 12 football season gets started this weekend, and All 12 Playbook will be your weekly source for all the latest on the conference teams as they navigate through

the difficulties of the pandemic and strive to keep their championship hopes alive.

KFOR’s Brian Brinkley will anchor our weekly live streaming show, and you’ll get reports on all ten teams each week, wrapping up the previous week’s games and looking ahead to what’s next.

In the opening edition, Nate Feken will profile Oklahoma as the Sooners go for their sixth straight Big 12 title, this time hanging their hopes on a freshman quarterback, Spencer Rattler.

Texas is hoping to de-throne Oklahoma, and Roger Wallace reports from Austin on the Longhorns, who have a senior QB this season in Sam Ehlinger.

Iowa State could be a dark horse contender this season, and John Sears reports on how the Cyclones are dealing with starting the season with no fans allowed at their home games.

Two Big 12 teams, Oklahoma State, and TCU, had to postpone their season openers because of opponents’ issues with COVID-19, and we’ll hear from both teams on waiting an extra week to get the season started.

Be sure to join us every Thursday at 3:30/ 2:30c for the All 12 Football Playbook.