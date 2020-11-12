Watch: All 12 Playbook: Teams have bye week before crucial matchups in fight for Big 12 Championship

All 12 Playbook streams every Thursday at 3:30/2:30c.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This week’s All 12 Playbook features a light schedule of games, with just two games on the slate, and all of the contenders taking the weekend off before facing big matchups the next weekend.



We’ll talk live with David Collier of KAMC in Lubbock about Texas Tech, as the Red Raiders host Baylor on Saturday.



Nate Feken of KFOR in Oklahoma City breaks down Bedlam rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State as they get an extra week to prepare for their in-state rivalry a week from Saturday in Norman.



Mark Freund of WHO in Des Moines has a report on first place Iowa State, which sits atop the league standings at 5-1, but with some key games coming up to close the season.



Pete Francis of KSNT in Topeka has the Kansas State report, as the Wildcats get some extra time off following a tough loss to Oklahoma State.



Brian Brinkley of KFOR hosts All 12 Playbook each week, live-streaming at 2:30 pm central time every Thursday, with reports on all ten Big 12 football teams from affiliates around the Nexstar Nation.