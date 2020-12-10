Watch All 12 Playbook: COVID cancels OU vs West Virginia as Big 12 closes out regular season play

All 12 Playbook streams on Thursday at 3:30/2:30c. The stream will start soon.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On this week’s All 12 Playbook, the final week of the regular season features seven of the ten Big 12 teams in action.



Five Big 12 teams are in action this weekend.

Texas and Kansas will meet in Lawrence in a game that was also postponed from earlier in the season. Roger Wallace of KXAN in Austin reports on the Longhorns.

Oklahoma State will visit Baylor in the other conference game. Matt Roberts of KWKT reports on the Bears, as they try to finish their season strong.

TCU will finish their regular season by playing a non-conference game against Louisiana Tech. The winner becomes bowl-eligible.

Dylan Buckingham of KFOR will host this week’s show, which live-streams every Thursday at 2:30 pm.

This week’s show marks the next to last show of the season, with one final show set for next Thursday to preview the Big 12 Championship Game between Oklahoma and Iowa State.