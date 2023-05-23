WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At his post-spring practice news conference on Tuesday morning, Baylor Head Football Coach Dave Aranda officially named sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen as the team’s starter ahead of the summer off-season.

Shapen, the starter for all 13 games in 2022, beat out newcomer Sawyer Robertson, who transferred in from Mississippi State.

This last season, Shapen had his ups and downs for the Bears, as he threw for 2,790 years and 18 touchdowns. He struggled with turnovers though, throwing 10 interceptons as well.

He initaly burst onto the scene for Baylor in relief of Gerry Bohanon in 2021, leading the Bears to three wins down the stretch of the season, including the Big 12 Championship.

Now while Shapen will head into fall camp as the starter, Aranda says he continues to expect Robertson to push Shapen as the team heads into the regular season. That campaign will kick off on Saturday, September 2nd against Texas State.