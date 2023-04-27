By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Razorbacks freshman Derrian Ford will enter the transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday.

Ford (6-3 guard, Magnolia), a national Top 100-rated high school player in the Class of 2022 and two-time Gatorade Arkansas High School Player of the Year, signed his national letter of intent with the Razorbacks in the early period in November 2021.

Ford appeared in 21 games in his lone season at Arkansas in 2022-23, totaling 80 minutes with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 1 steal while shooting 4-of-10 from the field (40.0%) and 7-of-8 from the free throw line (87.5%).

Ford has three years of remaining playing eligibility. His departure creates a second available scholarship for Arkansas’ ’23-24 roster.

He becomes the Razorbacks’ third player from the ’22-23 roster to enter the portal this offseason, joining senior forward Makhel Mitchell and freshman small forward Barry Dunning, Jr.

Counting the departures of graduated senior Kamani Johnson and the five NBA Draft entries by Nick Smith, Jr., Anthony Black, Ricky Council IV, Jordan Walsh, and Davonte “Devo” Davis, Arkansas has nine players moving on from the program (although Walsh and Davis have exressed the possibility of returning) with seven newcomers (two signed high school recruits and five committed transfer-portal recruits) on board for ’23-24.