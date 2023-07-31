AUSTIN (KXAN) — He hasn’t played a down for the Texas Longhorns yet, but that didn’t stop Arch Manning’s first trading card from fetching six figures at auction.

A special edition, 1-of-1 trading card depicting Manning was sold Saturday for $102,500 by trading card company Panini America. All of the proceeds will go to children and their families in the Central Texas area with help from St. David’s Healthcare and St. David’s Foundation.

The card auction for charity is part of Manning’s first NIL agreement while playing for Texas. He signed a multi-year deal with Panini America that include exclusive trading card rights and other marketing appearances and activations, but as far as receiving any of the money goes, he’s got to see time on the field first.

Arch’s grandfather, former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, told his grandson that he couldn’t take any money from NIL deals until he’s the starting quarterback for the Longhorns. Manning is the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy heading into fall camp that starts Aug. 1. Manning enrolled early at UT and participated in spring practices and played a few series in the Longhorns’ spring game, completing 5 of 13 passes of 30 yards.

Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, was a coveted recruit out of the Class of 2023. He was the nation’s top recruit according to 247Sports from Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, highlighting the Longhorns’ recruiting class that was ranked No. 3 in the country by 247Sports.