AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Abbott Gist competes in mixed martial arts and trains at Extreme Martial Arts in Amarillo. Gist was invited to represent the United States in Barnsley, England at the World Kickboxing Championships.

The championship takes place from August 4 through August 6.

Gist began kickboxing when he was nine years old and immediately fell in love with the sport.

“What started me was definitely watching it on TV, I kind of automatically fell in love with the sport,” said Gist. “What’s kept me going is kind of the goal to get to the top level and be the best in the world.”

Ty Garrett is the owner and head instructor at Extreme Martial Arts and the Team USA Captain for the WKO championship. Garrett competed overseas in April and after seeing how the event was run and meeting athletes from across the country he decided to bring a team back with him.

“Earlier this year was the first time I got to fight overseas and I was just blown away,” said Garrett. “Not with their technique, our technique is just as good as the Europeans. Our high-end athletes are just as athletic. I was really impressed with their mental and their spiritual toughness.”

Seven of the 11 athletes on the team are from Amarillo and train at Extreme Martial Arts. Garrett is bringing along his coach and wife to help coach all the athletes.

Garrett continued, “it was just a much different culture, much different attitude and as far as it being run it was the most well run tournament I went to.”

Gist was selected as a team member and considers it an honor.

“I have a ton of pride with it and it’s always been a goal of mine,” said Gist. “I want to go to the Olympic and I get to represent my country at 13 and it’s super cool.”

Garrett shared that the athletes go through intense training in order to prepare for competition.

“I recommend all my fighters get three miles of road work a day about five, six days a week,” said Garrett. “That can be running on a treadmill on a bike and then lots of hours in a hot sweaty gym like this banging on a bag cracking mitts. Then we spar two or three days on top of that. But it’s almost like a full time job for a sport we do for fun.”

The competition also gives athletes the chance to achieve their goals and learn about other cultures.

“Training for a world title fight is a massive goal,” said Garrett. “I think it’s good just to get exposed to cultures outside of yours. I think it’s really easy to just kind of focus on your little bubble that you live in and as soon as I went to England and saw how the Europeans trained and fought right away and knew I was going to bring a team back.

Gist shared that he’s looking forward to all the experiences he’ll have on the trip. With the support of his family, friends, gym and community behind him he knows he has all the tools to succeed.

“I know that I have the skills to beat anyone,” said Gist. “It’s just the fact that I have to apply them, I can’t beat myself.”

Ahead of the trip, the Gist family is fundraising, you can donate through Venmo. You can also follow their journey through Facebook or Instagram.