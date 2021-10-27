Amarillo native added to Braves World Series roster

The Atlanta Braves take batting practice Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of baseball’s World Series tomorrow against the Atlanta Braves. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Major League Baseball (MLB) announced Wednesday afternoon that the Atlanta Braves have added Amarillo native Tucker Davidson to its roster after Braves pitcher Charlie Morton sustained an injury during Tuesday evening’s game. The Braves currently lead the series over the Houston Astros 1-0 after a 6-2 win Tuesday evening.

Davidson, a Tascosa High School graduate and a pitcher for the Braves organization, made his MLB debut in 2020. According to the MLB website, Davidson made four starts in 2021, posting a 3.60 earned run average and striking out 18 batters in 20 innings.

According to a news release, officials from the MLB are required to approve a roster substitution during the postseason. Baseball organizations are able to request permission from the commissioner’s office to replace a player on a roster due to injury and the office may approve or disapprove the request.

The Braves will face the Astros in the second game of the World Series at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday in Houston. The game will be aired on Fox.