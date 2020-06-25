Amarillo Hockey Association announces new year-round ice facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — ((PRESS RELEASE))

The Amarillo Hockey Association Inc. (AHAI) through the Amarillo Ice Ranch, Inc. (AIR) are thrilled to announce they have secured a lease for the City-owned warehouse facility at 301 S. Grant St. for recreational and competitive youth and adult sports purposes, including but not limited to, ice hockey, figure skating, and various ancillary ice events. The AIR will invest over $1,000,000 in an ice plant and facility improvements. The lease agreement is for 10-years with a 5-year renewal option.

The impact the Ice Ranch will have on the community will be monumental. AHAI is one of the fastest-growing programs in the southwest United States region and hockey has become one of the fastest-growing youth and adult sports in the Texas Panhandle.

Not only will the Ice Ranch be home to the 500 estimated members of AHAI, but it will also be a community ice-sports facility that will offer year-round public skating, broomball, private skating events, birthday parties and all types of unique recreational and competitive ice sports programming for youth and adults. The Ice Ranch will be home to international summer camps, large-scale tournaments, and other special events like holiday skates, fundraisers, and corporate events.

The Ice Ranch plans to start serving the community by November of 2020.

