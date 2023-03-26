AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High School “Sandie Steppers” varsity and junior dance teams celebrated on Sunday after competing in the “American Dance Drill Team Nationals.”

The varsity team won the national championships for the varsity extra small jazz and open categories. Varsity also won first runner-up in the varsity extra small Pom category and the junior varsity team was 2nd runner-up for Pom.

“I feel so accomplished for what we have done for this year and how much work and effort we have put in because we have very early mornings. I just feel very proud of myself and very proud of my team. My team is so amazing, and I really couldn’t have done this without my team,” said varsity dancer Berklee Fluhman.

“Sandie Steppers” Director Kaylee Morrison said that the team has practiced since the beginning and after their celebrations, they will pick up practice again on Monday.

“We like to say in the dance team world that we don’t have an off-season. So, we just keep going, we get ready for football and then there is basketball than the competition. Tomorrow morning, we are not going to have a day off we are going to get ready for our spring show and just start planning tryouts for the next season,” said Morrison.

Morrison said that she hopes Amarillo high winning nationals will open doors for other schools across the Panhandle.

“I am proud of Amarillo high, but I am also proud of the other dance teams in Amarillo ISD. Every program is doing something exciting, and amazing. Caprock, PD did great at the contest. We have the bells at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade,” said Morrison. “And I hope other districts in our region see what kind of opportunities we are offering for our students, and they can follow suit.”

One of the varsity dance members Megan Alexander said she plans to try out for the Texas Woman’s University dance team. Fluhman said that her plan is to try out for the University of Texas student competition team.