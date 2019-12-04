AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) We were able to make it out to two of the bigger area high school basketball matchups we will see all year.
The Amarillo High Sandies were able to defeat their crosstown rival, Tascosa, by a score of 63-44.
In girls’ basketball, the #2 ranked team in 4A, Canyon, was hosting the #1 ranked team in 3A, the Idalou Wildcats. The Lady Eagles dismantled Idalou en route to a 58-33 victory.
Watch the video above to see our highlights from both of Tuesday night’s games.
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- Baby Yoda plush now available for pre-order
- Texas man dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
- Amarillo High Boys’ Basketball takes down Tascosa, Canyon Lady Eagles defeat 3A #1 Idalou
- Drunken Oyster: Creme Brulee
- Devin Nunes files defamation lawsuit against CNN, claiming Ukraine story is ‘totally false’