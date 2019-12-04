Amarillo High Boys’ Basketball takes down Tascosa, Canyon Lady Eagles defeat 3A #1 Idalou

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) We were able to make it out to two of the bigger area high school basketball matchups we will see all year.

The Amarillo High Sandies were able to defeat their crosstown rival, Tascosa, by a score of 63-44.

In girls’ basketball, the #2 ranked team in 4A, Canyon, was hosting the #1 ranked team in 3A, the Idalou Wildcats. The Lady Eagles dismantled Idalou en route to a 58-33 victory.

Watch the video above to see our highlights from both of Tuesday night’s games.

