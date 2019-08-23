Advance Ticket Purchase Advised for Inaugural Game at Buffalo Stadium

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Single-game tickets for West Texas A&M’s inaugural game at Buffalo Stadium on Sept. 7 are still available but are going fast.

Buff Nation is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and as soon as possible to ensure admission for the first-ever football game to be played on J Ferg Field. Tickets are available online at gobuffsgo.com and in person at the First United Bank Center box office. At this date, approximately 3,000 tickets remain available for purchase by the public.

“As the football team reported for camp, the uptick in sales has been noticeable,” said Brittany Hansen, Director of Athletic Ticketing. “With only a couple of weeks remaining before the first game, we are anticipating a capacity crowd. We want to encourage those making plans to attend the first game to go ahead and purchase your tickets in advance.”

With the new stadium comes new technology for fans and students. Full-time enrolled WT students will claim game tickets to the first game between September 2 – 4 using their mobile devices. This will replace presenting your BuffGold card at entrances on game days. Students must claim a ticket in advance to guarantee admission into the stadium. On Monday of the week of the game, students will need to login to Buff Portal and click on the Athletic Tickets tab to secure a ticket. Unclaimed student tickets, if any remain, will then be made available for single-game sale to the general public on Thursday of game week.

Single-game tickets for the contests against Western New Mexico (Sept. 28), Central Washington (Oct. 5), Angelo State (Oct. 19), Texas A&M-Commerce (Nov. 2) and Midwestern State (Nov. 16) will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 26.