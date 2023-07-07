AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- Amarillo College begins preparing for the upcoming season.

Scott Sandel was hired in the spring to lead the Lady Badgers in the second season. Sandel brings 18 years of collegiate coaching experience, along with a six-year tenure at Tascosa High School.

During the spring semester, Sandel established the team culture for the 2023 season.

“We want to be the best program we can possibly be day in, day out,” said Sandel. “Our overall goal is to make it to the playoffs, once we make it to the playoffs, then we can control our destiny from there.”

Sandel said with it only being the program’s second year and having new leadership, returning athletes and newcomers will both have new experiences.

“We came out of spring and established our culture, they know it, they understand that,” said Sandel. “Hopefully, that gives us a step going into the fall. It also helps us by teaching the freshmen the way we do things.”

Sophomore Alicia Torrez shared they learned the importance of coming together as a team and plan to use that as a way to succeed.

“I think something important we learned was you can’t win if you’re always playing for yourselves, you’re kind of on your own little islands,” said Torrez. “You really need to come together and become a family to be more successful.”

Also returning are sophomores, Addison McLain and Taylor Irving. McLain and Irving said they are looking forward to the team’s new dynamic and taking on more responsibility.

“My mindset this year is to be to step up more as a leader this year and to get the girls more involved in this program,” said Irving.

“I would say the thing I’m looking forward to is having Scott as our coach this year and meeting all the new girls coming in from all over the place,” said McLain.

The majority of the team is local talent and Coach Sandel plans on using that to their advantage in gaining community support.

“Amarillo’s a great volleyball community,” said Sandel. “I know once people get in or start following us then our crowds are going to get better and better. That only helps us in every phase of our program and helps us immediately with the matches that the fans are here, it helps us in recruiting, and it helps us establish tradition.”

