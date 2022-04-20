WARNING: The above audio contains graphic language that may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was crossing a south Florida highway the day he was killed because he had run out of gas, his wife said in a call to 911.

Two audio clips were obtained Wednesday by Nexstar’s NewsNation. They include calls from a witness and from Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, who was not with him.

Haskins, 24, was killed on April 9 after being hit by a dump truck while walking on the highway.

“There was a man in front of me. I was traveling on the road and I saw a dump truck hit the man,” said the witness in a 911 call from I-595.

Kalabrya Haskins called from Pittsburgh and said, “My husband, he was stuck on the side of the highway as he had to go walk and get gas and then he said he would return to the car on the highway.”

“He said he was going to call me back after he was done putting the gas in,” she said. “I had his location and I just wanted somebody to go into the area to see if his car is there and if he is OK and if anything happened to him.”

As a Buckeye, Haskins played for two seasons setting numerous passing records in the Scarlet & Gray. In 2018, he finished third in the Heisman voting, won the Big Ten quarterback of the year award, and the 2019 Rose Bowl MVP.

Haskins decided to enter the NFL Draft in 2019 and forgo his final two years at Ohio State. He was drafted by the Washington Commanders (then the Redskins) with the 15th overall pick before going to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

Buckeye fans, players, and coaches paid tribute to Haskins at the spring game last Saturday.