AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to MaxPreps, Texas had the second most players drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft with 30 behind Flordia who had 36.

The release detailed that Flordia also had the most picks in the first round and has led all states in draft picks for four of the last six years.

Texas has its own bragging rights with the most number one overall picks out of any other state with 14. The most notable number-one overall picks include Matthew Stafford, Andrew Luck, Myles Garrett, Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray.

Temple High School had the most players drafted by a Texas school with two and Bishop Gorman had the most out of any high school with three.

The most notable 2023 NFL Draft picks from the state of Texas include:

Tyree Wilson was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders

Christian Gonzalez was drafted by the New England Patriots

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks

Quentin Johnston was drafted by the Las Angeles Chargers

Marvin Mims was drafted by the Denver Broncos

Devon Achane was drafted by the Miami Dolphins

Deuce Vaughn was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

MaxPreps listed notable players drafted from Florida including Anthony Richardson drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, Devon Witherspoon drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, Jalen Carter by Philidelphia Eagles, Calijah Kancey drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Zay Flowers drafted by the Baltimore Ravens and Nolan Smith drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The full list of Texans drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft includes:

DeMarvion Overshown, Arp — Dallas Cowboys

Elijah Higgins, Bowie (Austin) — Arizona Cardinals

Dee Winters, Burton — San Francisco 49ers

Deuce Vaughn, Cedar Ridge (Round Rock) — Dallas Cowboys

Erick Hallett II, Cy-Fair (Cypress, Texas)Cy-Fair (Cypress) — Jacksonville Jaguars

Devon Achane, Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City) — Miami Dolphins

Parker Washington, Fort Bend Travis (Richmond) — Jacksonville Jaguars

Dylan Horton, Frisco — Houston Texans

Braeden Daniels, Hebron (Carrollton) — Washington Commanders

Clayton Tune, Hebron (Carrollton) — Arizona Cardinals

Moro Ojomo, Katy — Philadelphia Eagles

Marvin Mims, Lone Star (Frisco) — Denver Broncos

Ochaun Mathis, Manor — Los Angeles Rams

Brayden Willis, Martin (Arlington) — San Francisco 49ers

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Midway (Waco) — Los Angeles Rams

Kendre Miller, Mt. Enterprise — New Orleans Saints

Zach Evans, North Shore (Houston) — Los Angeles Rams

Derek Parish, Pearland — Jacksonville Jaguars

Roschon Johnson, Port Neches-Groves (Port Neches) — Chicago Bears

Rashee Rice, Richland (North Richland Hills) — Kansas City Chiefs

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwall — Seattle Seahawks

Drew Sanders, Ryan (Denton) — Denver Broncos

Tyler Lacy, Sachse — Jacksonville Jaguars

Steve Avila, South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie) — Los Angeles Rams

Jaylon Jones, Steele (Cibolo) — Indianapolis Colts

Tre Hawkins III, Temple — New York Giants

Quentin Johnston, Temple — Los Angeles Chargers

Christian Gonzalez, The Colony — New England Patriots

Keondre Coburn, Westfield (Houston) — Kansas City Chiefs

Tyree Wilson, West Rusk (New London) — Las Vegas Raiders