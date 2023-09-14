AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to MaxPreps, Texas had the second most players drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft with 30 behind Flordia who had 36.
The release detailed that Flordia also had the most picks in the first round and has led all states in draft picks for four of the last six years.
Texas has its own bragging rights with the most number one overall picks out of any other state with 14. The most notable number-one overall picks include Matthew Stafford, Andrew Luck, Myles Garrett, Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray.
Temple High School had the most players drafted by a Texas school with two and Bishop Gorman had the most out of any high school with three.
The most notable 2023 NFL Draft picks from the state of Texas include:
- Tyree Wilson was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders
- Christian Gonzalez was drafted by the New England Patriots
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks
- Quentin Johnston was drafted by the Las Angeles Chargers
- Marvin Mims was drafted by the Denver Broncos
- Devon Achane was drafted by the Miami Dolphins
- Deuce Vaughn was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys
MaxPreps listed notable players drafted from Florida including Anthony Richardson drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, Devon Witherspoon drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, Jalen Carter by Philidelphia Eagles, Calijah Kancey drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Zay Flowers drafted by the Baltimore Ravens and Nolan Smith drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The full list of Texans drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft includes:
- DeMarvion Overshown, Arp — Dallas Cowboys
- Elijah Higgins, Bowie (Austin) — Arizona Cardinals
- Dee Winters, Burton — San Francisco 49ers
- Deuce Vaughn, Cedar Ridge (Round Rock) — Dallas Cowboys
- Erick Hallett II, Cy-Fair (Cypress, Texas)Cy-Fair (Cypress) — Jacksonville Jaguars
- Devon Achane, Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City) — Miami Dolphins
- Parker Washington, Fort Bend Travis (Richmond) — Jacksonville Jaguars
- Dylan Horton, Frisco — Houston Texans
- Braeden Daniels, Hebron (Carrollton) — Washington Commanders
- Clayton Tune, Hebron (Carrollton) — Arizona Cardinals
- Moro Ojomo, Katy — Philadelphia Eagles
- Marvin Mims, Lone Star (Frisco) — Denver Broncos
- Ochaun Mathis, Manor — Los Angeles Rams
- Brayden Willis, Martin (Arlington) — San Francisco 49ers
- Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Midway (Waco) — Los Angeles Rams
- Kendre Miller, Mt. Enterprise — New Orleans Saints
- Zach Evans, North Shore (Houston) — Los Angeles Rams
- Derek Parish, Pearland — Jacksonville Jaguars
- Roschon Johnson, Port Neches-Groves (Port Neches) — Chicago Bears
- Rashee Rice, Richland (North Richland Hills) — Kansas City Chiefs
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwall — Seattle Seahawks
- Drew Sanders, Ryan (Denton) — Denver Broncos
- Tyler Lacy, Sachse — Jacksonville Jaguars
- Steve Avila, South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie) — Los Angeles Rams
- Jaylon Jones, Steele (Cibolo) — Indianapolis Colts
- Tre Hawkins III, Temple — New York Giants
- Quentin Johnston, Temple — Los Angeles Chargers
- Christian Gonzalez, The Colony — New England Patriots
- Keondre Coburn, Westfield (Houston) — Kansas City Chiefs
- Tyree Wilson, West Rusk (New London) — Las Vegas Raiders
