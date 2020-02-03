2020 UIL Realignment outlook

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl put a halt to a four-year decline in viewership, with an estimated 99.9 million people watching the Kansas City Chiefs come back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in what is annually the most-watched television event of the year.

The Nielsen company said viewership rebounded slightly from the 98.5 million who watched in 2019. An exciting game that featured a fourth quarter comeback and two teams that haven't been in the ultimate game lately most likely helped drive public interest.