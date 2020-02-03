1  of  2
Breaking News
Amarillo Police investigating downtown bank robbery Amarillo Police working ‘major accident’ on I-27 between Georgia and 45th

2020 UIL Realignment outlook

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Athletics directors from across the High Plains met up at the Region 16 building today for the University Interscholastic League Realignment. Check out the list below to see which districts our area schools are playing.

1A DIVISION II

District 1
Darrouzett
Follett
Hedley
Lefors
Miami

District 2
Groom
Hart
Silverton
Wildorado

1A DIVISION II

District 1
Claude
Happy
McLean
Turkey Valley
White Deer

District 2
Earth-Springlake
Kress
Lorenzo
Nazareth
Petersburg

2A DIVISION II

District 2
Bovina
New Home
Ropesville
Smyer
Sudan

District 3
Gruver
Stratford
Sunray
Vega
Booker

District 4
Clarendon
Memphis
Shamrock
Wellington
Wheeler

2A DIVISION I

District 1
Boys Ranch
Farwell
Olton
Panhandle
Sanford-Fritch
West Texas High

3A DIVISION II

District 3
Amarillo Highland Park
Canadian
Childress
Dimmitt
Friona
Spearman
Tulia

3A DIVISION I

District 2
Amarillo River Road
Bushland
Dalhart
Littlefield
Muleshoe

4A DIVISION II

District 2
Borger
Levelland
Lubbock Estacado
Perryton
Seminole

4A DIVISION I

District 3
Canyon
Dumas
Hereford
Pampa

5A DIVISION II

District 3
Abilene Wylie
Canyon Randall
Lubbock Cooper
Plainview
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Rider

5A DIVISION I

District 2
Amarillo High
Amarillo Caprock
Amarillo Palo Duro
Amarillo Tascosa
Lubbock High
Lubbock Coronado
Lubbock Monterey

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss