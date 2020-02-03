2020 UIL Realignment outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Athletics directors from across the High Plains met up at the Region 16 building today for the University Interscholastic League Realignment. Check out the list below to see which districts our area schools are playing.
1A DIVISION II
District 1
Darrouzett
Follett
Hedley
Lefors
Miami
District 2
Groom
Hart
Silverton
Wildorado
1A DIVISION II
District 1
Claude
Happy
McLean
Turkey Valley
White Deer
District 2
Earth-Springlake
Kress
Lorenzo
Nazareth
Petersburg
2A DIVISION II
District 2
Bovina
New Home
Ropesville
Smyer
Sudan
District 3
Gruver
Stratford
Sunray
Vega
Booker
District 4
Clarendon
Memphis
Shamrock
Wellington
Wheeler
2A DIVISION I
District 1
Boys Ranch
Farwell
Olton
Panhandle
Sanford-Fritch
West Texas High
3A DIVISION II
District 3
Amarillo Highland Park
Canadian
Childress
Dimmitt
Friona
Spearman
Tulia
3A DIVISION I
District 2
Amarillo River Road
Bushland
Dalhart
Littlefield
Muleshoe
4A DIVISION II
District 2
Borger
Levelland
Lubbock Estacado
Perryton
Seminole
4A DIVISION I
District 3
Canyon
Dumas
Hereford
Pampa
5A DIVISION II
District 3
Abilene Wylie
Canyon Randall
Lubbock Cooper
Plainview
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Rider
5A DIVISION I
District 2
Amarillo High
Amarillo Caprock
Amarillo Palo Duro
Amarillo Tascosa
Lubbock High
Lubbock Coronado
Lubbock Monterey