2020 Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Induction and Award Ceremony

Yesterday we were able to catch up with this year’s four Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame inductees, Gene Arrington, Mike Scroggins, Wardell Gilbreath, and JaNeen Eudy. Click here to see more information on each inductee. Watch the video above to see part of our interviews with each of the newest members of the Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame.
On Sunday, along with the PSHOF inductions, the award ceremony also honors all of the best athletes and coaches from the last year. Watch the video below to see our coverage from Sunday’s ceremony. A complete list of this year’s award winners is listed below.
2019 ATHLETES OF THE YEAR:
Baseball: Rhett Maynard, Amarillo High
Basketball: Zayla Tinner, Amarillo High
Cross Country: Ezekiel Kipchirchir, West Texas A&M
Football: Joseph Plunk, Tascosa
Golf: Loukyee Songprasert, West Texas A&M
Soccer: James Pacheco, Palo Duro
Softball: Candain Callahan, Canyon
Co-Tennis: Tauber Short, Amarillo High
Co-Tennis: Jackson Harwell, Amarillo High
Co-Track: Audrey Hughes, Canyon
Co-Track: Breanna Stuart, Canyon
Volleyball: Emerson Solano, Amarillo High/Texas Tech
Wrestling: Seth Dixon, Hereford
2019 COACHES OF THE YEAR
Baseball: Mike Fuller, San Jacinto Christian Academy
Basketball: Jeff Williams, Amarillo High
Cross Country: Terry Davis, Gruver
Football: Aaron Dunnam, Dumas
Golf: Meredith Jameson, West Texas A&M
Soccer: Charles Johnson Jr., Canyon
Softball: Michael Rose, Bushland
Tennis: Cody Crouch, Hereford
Track: Ray Baca, Canyon
Co-Volleyball: Catherine Forester, Hereford
Co-Volleyball: Haleigh Burns, Randall
Wrestling: David Quirino, Randall