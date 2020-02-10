2020 Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Induction and Award Ceremony

Yesterday we were able to catch up with this year’s four Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame inductees, Gene Arrington, Mike Scroggins, Wardell Gilbreath, and JaNeen Eudy. Click here to see more information on each inductee. Watch the video above to see part of our interviews with each of the newest members of the Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame.

On Sunday, along with the PSHOF inductions, the award ceremony also honors all of the best athletes and coaches from the last year. Watch the video below to see our coverage from Sunday’s ceremony. A complete list of this year’s award winners is listed below.

2019 ATHLETES OF THE YEAR:



Baseball: Rhett Maynard, Amarillo High



Basketball: Zayla Tinner, Amarillo High



Cross Country: Ezekiel Kipchirchir, West Texas A&M



Football: Joseph Plunk, Tascosa



Golf: Loukyee Songprasert, West Texas A&M



Soccer: James Pacheco, Palo Duro



Softball: Candain Callahan, Canyon

Co-Tennis: Tauber Short, Amarillo High

Co-Tennis: Jackson Harwell, Amarillo High

Co-Track: Audrey Hughes, Canyon

Co-Track: Breanna Stuart, Canyon

Volleyball: Emerson Solano, Amarillo High/Texas Tech

Wrestling: Seth Dixon, Hereford





2019 COACHES OF THE YEAR

Baseball: Mike Fuller, San Jacinto Christian Academy



Basketball: Jeff Williams, Amarillo High



Cross Country: Terry Davis, Gruver



Football: Aaron Dunnam, Dumas



Golf: Meredith Jameson, West Texas A&M



Soccer: Charles Johnson Jr., Canyon

Softball: Michael Rose, Bushland



Tennis: Cody Crouch, Hereford



Track: Ray Baca, Canyon



Co-Volleyball: Catherine Forester, Hereford



Co-Volleyball: Haleigh Burns, Randall



Wrestling: David Quirino, Randall