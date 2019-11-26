2019 National Dog Show

The failure of Rutgers to put the finishing touches on a contract agreement with Greg Schiano has reopened the search for a football coach and left many Scarlet Knights fans unhappy that the onetime program builder won’t be returning.

Eric LeGrand, who was paralyzed during a 2010 game while playing for Schiano, said Monday that he was disappointed, embarrassed and sickened that Rutgers failed to bring back the man who led the Scarlet Knights to six postseason bowl games between 2005-11.