1A Boys tip off area round of high school basketball playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There were only two High Plains’ teams in action on Thursday, both were in the 1A classification.

Watch the video above to see 1A boys basketball highlights from Thursday night, final scores from both games are listed below.

1A
Texline defeats White Deer, 61-50.
Nazareth defeats Shamrock, 58-31.

