Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
National News
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Locker Room
The Big Game
Buff Nation
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Community
Heart of the High Plains
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Womens History
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Sports
Cubs to add Kimbrel to major league roster Thursday
Altidore scores in first start in 20 months, US tops Panama
Rooney scores from 70 yards, DC United tops Orlando 1-0
Vanderbilt wins 2nd national title, beating Michigan 8-2
Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports
More Sports Headlines
Angels’ Ohtani throws off mound for 1st time since surgery
Escobar, Dyson power Diamondbacks past Dodgers , 8-2
Yankees star Stanton back on injured list with knee strain
Gary Woodland adjusts to fame at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Castroneves optimistic about another shot at Indy 500
Europe, you’re up! Yankees top Blue Jays 8-7, head to London
White Sox rally after blowing lead in 8th, beat Boston 8-7
New California law aimed at reducing horse racing deaths
Texas Tech player Corprew suspended over Title IX complaint
Bauer strikes out season-high 12; Indians top KC 5-3
Weather
Summertime heat; springtime storms
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant
Video shows moment elderly man is pushed off bus before his death
Survey: Half of Americans treat swimming pools as communal bathtub
Police video shows 12-year-old New Mexico girl get arrested for DWI
MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
Inside a hoarder home in Oregon