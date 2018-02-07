Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
National News
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Locker Room
The Big Game
Buff Nation
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Community
Heart of the High Plains
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Womens History
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Road to the Olympics
Curling team fueled by fans’ support
Jay Gray: The most interesting journalist covering PyeongChang
Samsung shows off latest tech and beyond at Olympics
Drought over: US women win 1st Olympic cross-country medal
Figure skating scandals take over social media during #WinterOlympics
More Road to the Olympics Headlines
Sharing Olympics with son ‘like gold medal’ for Baumgartner
Why the heck would a curler dope?
Hockey tradition changes at Winter Olympics after James Wisniewski’s dad contracts norovirus
Julia Mancuso goes to speed skating school
PHOTOS: Best pictures of South Korea 2018 so far
Singing press officer brings cheer to Olympic media
Erin Hamlin’s luge career comes to an end in PyeongChang
Following the Flame
Olympic Zone Web Exclusive: Julia Mancuso
Here’s your guide to can’t-miss moments in the opening week of the Winter Olympics
Weather
Summertime heat; springtime storms
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant
Video shows moment elderly man is pushed off bus before his death
Survey: Half of Americans treat swimming pools as communal bathtub
Police video shows 12-year-old New Mexico girl get arrested for DWI
MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
Inside a hoarder home in Oregon