Cats are obligate carnivores — they require meat in their diet to stay healthy. Many Purina cat foods list real meat as their first ingredient.

Which Purina cat food is best?

It may seem like setting a dish out of anything meat-filled and smelly will satisfy a cat, but it takes much more to feed these notoriously picky eaters. Beyond that, cats have specific nutritional requirements that change depending on age, lifestyle and activity level.

Fortunately, Purina has a wide variety of delicious foods for your feline friend.

Wet vs. dry cat food

Wet food contains more moisture and is good for cats who are at risk of dehydration. This food is also typically less processed and contains a different balance of nutrients than dry food. Wet food is easier on your senior cat’s teeth, but it does need to be served in portions that can be consumed in one meal. This makes it less convenient for busy pet owners, but Purina cat food does come in single-serving cans which makes it easier.

Purina dry cat food in the form of pellets is easy to feed cats who can regulate their food intake. With just 10% water, the remaining 90% of dry food consists of carbohydrates, fats and vitamins. Dry cat food may also have probiotics included.

Brands of Purina cat food

Because cats have different nutritional requirements, Purina offers a variety of brands to cover all the bases.

Fancy Feast : Over 100 different types of wet food in the form of pates, broths, and morsels in gravy

Over 100 different types of wet food in the form of pates, broths, and morsels in gravy Purina ONE: Premium pet food available in wet and dry formulations

Premium pet food available in wet and dry formulations Friskies: An economy line of dry food, wet food and treats

An economy line of dry food, wet food and treats Beyond: Natural cat food with no corn, wheat, soy, poultry by-products or artificial colors, flavors or preservatives

Natural cat food with no corn, wheat, soy, poultry by-products or artificial colors, flavors or preservatives Muse: Comes with a “clean plate” guarantee for both dry and wet cat food

Comes with a “clean plate” guarantee for both dry and wet cat food Cat Chow : One of the first brands in the Purina line

One of the first brands in the Purina line Pro Plan: Features meat as the first ingredient

Features meat as the first ingredient Pro Plan Veterinary Diets: Developed for specific feline health needs (e.g., dental health, diabetes, GI issues, allergies, etc.)

Purina cat food for every stage of life

Purina cat food comes in formulations for kittens, adult cats and senior felines. These are tailored to the changing nutritional needs of cats as they grow. Different formulas provide the extra vitamins, protein and other nutrients to support a long, active and healthy life.

Purina Fancy Feast Medleys Primavera Collection

These come in a case of 12 to 24 cans in a variety of flavors including tuna, chicken, garden vegetable, seafood and turkey. Shreds and pate offer a variety of texture for your cats. The high moisture content keeps them hydrated.

Sold by Amazon and PetSmart

Purina ONE Tender Selects Blend With Real Chicken Dry Cat Food

Cats love the different morsels of meaty and crunchy chunks. Real chicken is the first ingredient, and this food has no preservatives or fillers. It also includes omega-3 fatty acids for a healthy skin and coat.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Purina Pro Plan LiveClear Probiotic Chicken And Rice Formula Dry Cat Food

This is a premium dry food designed to help cats with specific health issues. It features high protein and probiotics for optimum health and easy digestion. It can even help reduce the dander that causes allergies in some pet owners, and it’s available in three different sizes.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Fancy Feast Classic Broths With Tuna, Shrimp And Whitefish Supplemental Wet Cat Food Pouches

The ingredients are limited and grain free in this supplemental wet cat food, designed to be mixed with dry food. This is a great option for senior cats with dental health issues. These are available in nine flavor combinations.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Purina ONE Healthy Kitten Formula Dry Cat Food

Start your kitties on a healthy path with this dry cat food. Real chicken is the first ingredient for building strong muscles as kittens grow. Added calcium benefits healthy teeth and bones. It’s available in three sizes.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Purina Pro Plan Prime Plus Classic Cod and Shrimp Grain-Free Entree Canned Cat Food

It’s designed specifically for senior cats who cannot tolerate grains. Prebiotics extracted from chicory roots increase the digestibility of this soft food. It also includes 25 vitamins and minerals, plus taurine, a critical amino acid.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Purina ONE True Instinct Natural Real Chicken Plus Vitamins And Minerals High Protein Grain-Free Dry Cat Food

This high-protein dry cat food is perfect for active outdoor cats. Is grain-free and nutrient-dense, with added antioxidants and omega fatty acids. This food does contain soy, so choose another if your cat is sensitive to that ingredient. Choose from three sizes and three flavors.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

