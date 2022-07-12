What are today’s best Prime Day deals?
Now that Prime Day has arrived, countless products are marked down to the lowest prices of the season. When it comes to navigating the deals, however, you’ll need to do some research to make sure you get products you want at the right price.
Like other Prime Days, each category holds a treasure trove of deep discounts. From electronics to travel to health and beauty, there’s something for everyone during the two-day sale. Some of the most notable discounts we’ve seen so far are on fitness trackers, Samsonite luggage and Braun personal grooming devices, and there’s certainly more to come.
Because prices and availability are subject to change today — especially with many top-rated products on sale — we’ll update this list of Prime Day deals frequently to keep you up to date. We organized today’s best deals by popular categories so you can find what you’re looking for quickly.
Best trending Prime Day deals from Samsung, Instant Pot and more top brands
Amazon Echo Show 15: $70 off
If you’re searching for a smart home hub, this Echo Show has a 15.6-inch display that functions as a household organizer with shared calendars, shopping lists and reminders. It pairs seamlessly with other Echo devices so you can enjoy enhanced surround-sound experiences.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: 30% off
The mid-range Galaxy, popular among budding photographers, has pro-grade cameras with 30x SpaceZoom and 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom for crystal-clear close-up shots. The smartphone also has an optimized battery life and even has a fast-charging mode.
Calphalon 10-Piece Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set: 44% off
This stainless steel Calphalon set is built to last with five-layer steel construction and triple-layer aluminum core. It has everything you need for everyday cooking, including an 8-inch fry pan and 8-quart stockpot.
Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer: 33% off
Healthy, oil-free cooking is simple with this Instant Pot Air Fryer four preset programs, including air fry, broil, bake and reheat. Whether you’re upgrading or getting your first air fryer, it’s a worthwhile investment.
Philips 3200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: $444.99
This high-end espresso machine has an intuitive display with preset programs for cappuccino, latte macchiato and Americano. It has a built-in grinder and frother, not to mention its footprint is much smaller than comparable espresso machines.
Samsung Q80A 55-Inch 4K TV: $400 off
First released in 2021, this high-end TV offers what you need for powerful HDR support, including effective local dimming and a high peak brightness. It sports built-in Alexa and Google voice assistants and is fantastic for gaming.
Samsung Galaxy S22+ smartphone: $315 off
This premium 5G-enabled smartphone is one of the best-performing on the market, with a top-of-the-line camera, high refresh rate and advanced features such as 25-watt fast charging. It’s even more popular than the S22 Ultra, which is overkill for most people.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: 25% off
It’s a 12.4-inch tablet that’s powerful enough for everyday use as a laptop when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard. In addition, the Samsung S Pen that it comes with is arguably the best stylus you’ll find.
75-Inch Amazon Omni Series TV: $350 off
Priced well below $1,000 for Prime Day, this massive 4K TV is evidence that large-format consumer TVs are finally mainstream. It does a great job with older content such as 1080p programs from standard cables boxes, in addition to Dolby Vision-mastered Blu-ray films.
Apple Watch Series 7: 28% off
It’s hard to argue that any smartwatch works better than Apple’s, and its Prime Day discount of $120 makes it hard to pass up. It’s especially worthwhile if you’re looking for a fitness tracker that works with today’s most advanced personal health apps.
Apple TV 4K: 39% off
When you graduate from a cheap streaming device to the Apple TV 4K, you’ll understand right away that not all 4K resolutions are created equal. In addition to the streamlined user interface Apple’s known for, it provides arguably the clearest picture of any streaming box.
Intex Explorer K2 Kayak: 31% off
This 10-foot-long inflatable kayak is both remarkably durable and affordable for such a stable, spacious vessel. It comes with a pair of oars, hand pump and removable skeg that aids in forward stability.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: 30% off
These feature top-notch noise-cancellation capabilities and are available in black and white. The built-in microphone is ideal for phone calls and virtual meetings. The battery life is impressive, and many said they were comfortable.
Ninja CP307 Auto-iQ Tea And Coffee Maker: 33% off
This brews coffee and tea at low and high temperatures, making it ideal for those who switch between hot and cold beverages. It is compact and straightforward to set up. It features a built-in milk frother.
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage: 30% off
This three-piece set is easy to maneuver and backed by a 10-year limited warranty. They’re durable enough to protect your belongings, although they’re prone to scratches.
Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch: 43% off
This has numerous health-monitoring features, including heart rate, stress and sleep tracking. It features on-screen animated workouts. Connecting it to your phone is easy, and the battery lasts around 12 hours when you aren’t listening to music.
22 discounts that caught our eye
- For only $169.98, you can listen to your favorite music with Apple AirPods Pro.
- Clean the air in your home with the Shark Air Purifier, now 49% off.
- Pick up the cutting-edge Bosch Circular Saw for $30 off today.
- The Acer 24.5-Inch Gaming Monitor is currently 24% off.
- At 40% off, this George Foreman 5-serving grill is an excellent deal, as it’s one of the few that also has a heating plate on top.
- The Art of Shaving Lavender Shaving Cream just dropped to $19.60.
- Have fun with Franklin Sports Disc Golf Set for only $47.99.
- Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder is vegan, gluten-free and currently available at over 50% off.
- Save over $300 on this understated yet classy high-end watch from Seiko.
- This Prime Day, you can pick up this DJI Mini 2 Fly More bundle that includes a controller, transmitter, case, and extra batteries and rotors, all for just $30 more than buying the drone by itself.
- If you need to issue orders and request healing from teammates but hate dealing with cables, the Corsair HS80 wireless gaming headset is available at a 30% discount.
- If you have a particularly fluffy dog and have trouble fighting the constant shedding, save $100 with the Shark NV752 TruePet upright vacuum.
- The men’s New Balance Arishi V3 running shoes deliver the comfort and ventilation for 29% off.
- Few other dog treats have as much flavor as Stewart’s Freeze Dried Beef Liver, which is currently offered at a 63% discount.
- This foldable cat carrier, available at a 35% discount, from SportPet Designs is roomier and more stable than rectangular and soft-sided options.
- If you need to make holes in masonry, you can’t do it any easier than with the DeWalt D25263K Rotary Hammer Drill. It’s priced at a $72 discount.
- The Graco Slimfit 3-in-1 Car Seat is ideal for parents with compact vehicle. It is available for $139 instead of $219.
- The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is lightweight, easy to use and currently 55% off.
- The Bosch Cross-Line Laser Level casts a bright line that’s easy to see. Many compared it to a virtual chalk line. It’s listed at a discount of 33%.
- Grab 30% off on the popular Magna-Tiles Building Set. It is an ideal educational toy for children of all ages.
- The Moen 3.5-Inch Six-Function Handheld Showerhead is 50% off during the Prime Day Sales Event.
- Fall is right around the corner. Luckily, this Greenworks 40-Volt Cordless Blower is 25% off for Prime Day.
Ring doorbells and other tech and gaming deals
Amazon Kindle: 50% off
The entry-level Kindle offers an exceptional reading experience with a built-in front light and glare-free screen. If you’d like to enjoy audiobooks with the device, it pairs with Bluetooth headphones and speakers.
Ring Video Doorbell: 25% off
Not only does this Ring Video Doorbell have a quick-and-easy setup, but it also integrates seamlessly with Alexa devices. The updated design also has enhanced audio and video capabilities accessible through your phone, tablet or PC.
Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $170 off
This 4K smart TV delivers the most realistic images and sounds through Dolby Digital Plus. It offers direct access to Alexa, which means you can navigate menus through voice commands and control other smart devices in your home.
Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: $240 off
If you want to take your favorite PC games with you, the Legion 5 is your best option with a GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card and eight high-performing cores. It features powerful speakers that bring sounds to life with three-dimensional audio.
Google Nest Thermostat: $40 off
This highly lauded smart thermostat offers a wide variety of helpful features such as geofencing and long-term scheduling that can keep you comfortable while saving money on your electric bill. Not only does it perform well, it also looks and feels like a premium piece of equipment.
Zotac RTX 3060 Twin Edge: 10% off
After years of struggling to find affordable graphics cards, this Prime Day special puts one of the decade’s most cost-effective GPUs in your hands at a surprisingly reasonable price. It’s perfect for 1080p gaming with new titles and performs well in 1440p with older games.
Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones: $110 off
Their impressive discount makes this a perfect time to buy a pair of the most critically acclaimed headphones to sport active noise reduction. They’re also perfect for crystal-clear phone calls, especially if you use an iPhone.
ViewSonic VP3256-4K 32-inch Monitor: $160 off
With a 4K resolution and premium, Pantone-validated color accuracy, this 32-inch computer monitor is the perfect choice for photo and video editors on a budget. It’s also great for gaming as long as you’re OK with a maximum frame rate of 60 frames per second.
Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD: $90 off
If you want to expand storage in your PC or PlayStation 5 while taking advantage of the most cutting-edge high-speed storage protocols, this 1-terabyte Samsung solid-state drive is the way to go. It comes with a heatsink and is ready to comply with the new Windows DirectStorage standard for next-generation load speeds.
HP 15.6-inch Laptop: $190 off
This lightweight laptop features 8 GB of RAM, making it an ideal choice for multitasking. It’s an ideal choice for students and those that work from home. The battery lasts around seven hours on a single charge.
HP Pavillion Gaming Desktop: $110 off
This features 8 GB of RAM and 4K visuals. It has a sleek, compact design. This desktop is an ideal entry-level gaming computer for those who don’t want to build their own PC.
Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset: 35% off
These comfortable gaming headphones feature a detachable microphone. They are lightweight but durable. Many were impressed with the audio quality.
16 discounts that caught our eye
- Enjoy media with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, now only $249.99.
- Gaze upon the stars with the Celestron Outland Binoculars, currently 40% off.
- Investing in the Furbo Dog Camera at its new low price of $147 is a wise choice.
- Snag the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset for 38% off.
- At over 50% off, the TCL 65R635 4K TV delivers impressive HDR performance at an incredibly low price.
- Turn a wide variety of standard appliances into smart ones with the Meross Smart Plug Mini, which is over $10 off for a four-pack.
- Stimulate your child’s imagination and learning with this bright and colorful VTech interactive toy at 29% off.
- Currently at a $30 discount, the TP-Link AX1800 router provides high-tech Wi-Fi 6 capabilities at a low cost.
- The Asus VivoBook S15 S533 laptop offers impressive specifications and currently costs $170 less than normal.
- Save 31% on one of the best outdoor security solutions available with the battery powered Eufy SoloCam E40.
- Despite being last year’s model, the 43-inch Samsung QN90A is still one of the best-performing TVs available. It’s available for $200 off.
- If you have a lot of hard floors, a robot mop like the iRobot Braava Jet m6 mop is a must-have with the low price of $797.99.
- Few competitors offer the same level of active noise canceling as Bose’s top-of-the-line earbuds, and it’s now available at a 36% discount.
- Save $140, if you already have a bunch of nice electronics that support Wi-Fi 6, the Amazon Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi system can help them take advantage of the cutting-edge protocol.
- Available at a 46% discount, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse features 11 programmable buttons, making it an ideal choice for gamers.
- The JBL Tune True Wireless Earbud Headphones feature 25 hours of battery life, voice-assistant capabilities and are on a 55% discount.
Le Creuset, Keurig and other kitchen essentials
Le Creuset Toughened Shallow Casserole Braiser: $61 off
Le Creuset’s casserole dish has a textured interior suitable for searing and browning. It’s compatible with all stovetops and has stay-cool, ergonomic handles for safe and comfortable movement.
Amazon Basics 15-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet: 33% off
The pre-seasoned skillet offers superior heat retention, which means food always cooks evenly and thoroughly. The skillet can be used for all types of cooking, including on the stove, in the oven or over an open fire.
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: 54% off
A newer addition to the Keurig line, this space-savvy model brews three cup sizes and has a 46-ounce reservoir. Coming in black, scarlet or white, this space-saving single server can complement any kitchen decor.
Calphalon Kitchen Knife Set: 43% off
This 15-piece premium knife set, which includes kitchen scissors, is made with high-carbon stainless steel blades that are ultra-sharp for precision cutting. Built-in ceramic sharpeners keep the blades sharp for every use.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker: 37% off
Enjoy juice, flavor-rich dishes with this sous vide, which takes the hard work out of tempered cooking. When you connect it to the Anova app, you’ll be able to monitor progress in real time.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Mixer: $120 off
KitchenAid makes some of the most dependable mixers on the planet, but they’re often bulky and expensive. With its compact size and great Prime Day discount, the Artisan Mini Plus can help you with a huge variety of advanced dishes.
Ninja Foodi OS401 12-In-1 Multi-Cooker: 43% off
Good for far more than pressure-cooking or making rice, this versatile cooker is one of the largest and most multifunctional in a large field of competitors. Whether you want to steam, air fry, saute or braise, it has you covered.
Ninja SP201 Air Fry Countertop Oven: $80 off
If you prefer the straightforward operation of a convection toaster oven to those newfangled air fryers, this low-profile option is perfect for you. It’s ideal for reheating leftovers and making frozen pizzas in addition to simpler functions like toasting and dehydrating.
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker: 30% off
This device makes it easy to prepare a quick breakfast for two. It’s easy to clean, and many were impressed with its versatility.
Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender: 26% off
This features variable speed settings and can heat soup while blending. Many said they didn’t have to spend as much time chopping vegetables before adding them to the blender. Its self-cleaning mode works well.
KitchenAid 11-Cup Food Processor: 52% off
The wide-mouth feeding tube is great for larger foods. The external blade adjustment feature adds an extra layer of safety.
16 discounts that caught our eye
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus is a top deal at $158.95, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.
- Brew your morning cup with the Primula Pace Cold Brew Maker, now 56% off.
- Take a look at the Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker, which is currently 28% off.
- The Amazon Basics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, now $18.94, is perfect for making breakfast.
- Support for Amazon Alexa means you won’t ever have to worry that this Crock-Pot Slow Cooker is at the wrong temperature, even if you’re away from home. It’s available at $65 off.
- This four-serving Cuisinart waffle maker sports nonstick cooking surfaces and adjustable temperature at nearly 50% off.
- If you want to add form and function to your home office, you can save over $200 on the Sauder Carson Forge desk.
- The Mueller SuperGrind coffee grinder offers 17 coarseness settings, a replaceable burr grinder bit and a discount of over 20%.
- Complete with non-slip bases and handles, stainless-steel construction, lids and durable handles, mixing bowls don’t get more full-featured than these from Rorence at 24% discount.
- Save $40 when you buy the Breville BJE430SIL Juice Fountain, which uses centrifugal technology to extract nutritious, delicious juice without heating the ingredients and damaging any nutrients.
- Take the guesswork out of making perfect loaves with the Hamilton Beach Bread Maker, which comes at a 30% discount.
- The Ninja Foodi IG6541 Indoor Grill gives you the power and flavor of high-heat grilling with the convenience of an indoor, electrical appliance. It’s available at a discount of $150.
- The Vitamix Professional Series 750 brings commercial-grade blending power and consistency to your kitchen at a $230 discount.
- If you didn’t know Instant Pot made single-serve coffee makers, you might want to give the Instant Pot Solo 2-in-1 Single-Serve Coffee Maker a go at 42% off.
- At 37% off, the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker is an ideal choice for those who love carbonated beverages.
Home essentials from Casper, iRobot and more
iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum: 50% off
This bestselling Roomba has an efficient three-stage cleaning system that lifts even the tiniest particles from floors. It comes with a Clean Base, which is an automatic dirt disposal system that allows for less frequent emptying.
GermGuardian Air Purifier: 25% off
Improve your indoor air quality with this air purifier with a HEPA filter that removes over 99% of harmful germs, dust, dander and other allergens. It has a small footprint and quiet operation, making it popular for bedrooms and offices.
Greenworks Cordless String Trimmer and Blower Set: 39% off
Greenworks has your landscaping needs covered with this duo, both of which are part of the brand’s popular 40V line. The trimmer and blower are lightweight and have ergonomic handles for easy maneuvering during tough projects.
Casper Sleep Element King Mattress: 20% off
Get a good night’s rest with this gel memory foam mattress, which is one of a few options available in twin XL and California king sizes. It has a breathable, wick-away cover that keeps hot sleepers cool and comfortable.
Thermomate Large Outdoor Fire Pit: $91 off
This smokeless fire pit offers easy cleanup and can be set up in the backyard, patio or on the campground. The sleek, stainless steel body adds a contemporary touch to outdoor spaces.
NuLoom Sierra Moroccan Diamond Outdoor Area Rug: 70% off
Since it’s made of rugged polypropylene fiber, it resists damage from ultraviolet light and is easy to clean in the event of a spill. It’s available ina range of colors and sizes, and most are at a significant Prime Day discount.
iRobot Roomba i7+: $500 off
This is one of the most impressive robotic vacuums yet released, with remarkably powerful suction, premium voice control support, a high-efficiency filter and up to 60 days of capacity in its base. At a 50% discount, it’s impossible to beat the value.
Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap 8-Cup Food Processor: 30% off
Food processors can help with a lot of tasks, and with this compact yet high-powered option from Hamilton Beach, they don’t have to be bulky or expensive. It includes blades for slicing, grating and chopping along with a dough blade and 8-cup mixing bowl.
Blink Outdoor Camera and Echo Show 5 Bundle: 60% off
Forget searching for a high-dollar smart home security camera system; this package includes three 1080p Blink indoor/outdoor cameras and Amazon’s Echo Show 5 smart display, which makes a great smart home controller for Alexa-based households.
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO: $250 off
This features multiple rubber brushes ideal for cleaning pet hair. Many were impressed with its battery life. It’s more affordable than other iRobot vacuums, and the easy-to-use app lets you schedule cleanings.
Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base: $250 off
This robotic vacuum navigates homes more easily than most. Many were impressed with its deep-cleaning capabilities. The self-empty base eliminates the need to empty your vacuum daily.
11 discounts that caught our eye
- The Pelonis 16-inch Pedestal Fan just cooled down to $47.99.
- Save big on the Fiskars Powergear2 23″ Garden Hedge Shears, which is now $29.74.
- Rest easy for $111.30 with the Casper King Sleep Pillow.
- The Sun Joe 16-Inch Electric Handheld Chain Saw has its price slashed by 33% today.
- Pick up the GE Cync Smart Bulbs for 25% off while they last.
- At 20% for Prime Day, the 4-inch, multilayered Zinus Memory Foam Mattress Topper is about as luxurious as they get.
- At 36 inches wide and $45 off, the Amazon Basics Storage Bench is the perfect low-cost solution for keeping shoes, jackets and other outdoor equipment ready at hand.
- This L-shaped desk has plenty of room for a laptop, desktop computer, printer and all the supplies you need to work from home, and it’s $30 off for Prime Day.
- With 8,000 BTU of cooling power, this portable air conditioner can help keep you cool during the heatwave while saving you over $80.
- The Yankee Candle Jar Candle is affordably priced at $23.52.
- At 34% off, the Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum is ideal for pet owners.
Deals parents will love from Regalo and Tommee Tippee
Baby Einstein Sea Dreams Soother Musical Crib Toy and Sound Machine: 33% off
Babies and toddlers who need help with nighttime routines may benefit from this wind-down night light that offers 25 minutes of captivating sounds and glow light effects. Parents can reactivate the soother remotely, and older babies can even turn it on themselves.
Tommee Tippee Advanced Baby Bottle Warmer: 27% off
This Tommee Tippee device warms bottles as well as breast-milk bags, which means no more microwave or stovetop heating. The universal design fits most leading bottle brands, milk pouches and baby food jars.
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Baby Diaper Bag: 12% off
The diaper organizer bag has a deep and spacious main compartment that stores devices, bottles and other baby essentials. It’s made with machine-washable twill that holds up well to frequent use and washing.
NixPlay Smart Digital Photo Frame: 35% off
Store all your favorite memories in this digital photo frame, which lets other family members share photos and videos instantly through an app. The elegant design features a wood-effect frame that coordinates well with room decor.
10 discounts that caught our eye
- Carry babies comfortably with the Born Free 4-position Baby Carrier for $25.80.
- Household organization is simple with the Post-it Flex Write Surface Sheets, now 22% off.
- The HealthSmart Digital Temporal Thermometer with No Contact Infrared Technology just dropped to $29.32.
- The Ruvalino Diaper Backpack is waterproof, high-capacity and available at 40% off.
- The Evenfold Gold Otto is $60 off and boasts an automatic, gravity-folding design to help you manage your little ones, groceries, and car doors without missing a beat.
- Organize toys and other road trip accessories with this H Helteko car seat organizer two-pack, which comes at a 43% discount.
- If you’re visiting friends or family or having dinner at a picnic table in the park, the Hiccapop OmniBoost booster seat will help the smallest children get ahold of their food and drinks. It’s listed at a 37% discount today.
- Save over $120 on the Sense-U Baby Breathing Monitor, which tracks movement, breath patterns and sleeping position and transmits information and alerts to your smartphone.
- At a discount of over 50%, these magnetic cabinet locks go a long way toward baby-proofing a home.
- Listed at a discount of 30%, the Nanit Pro Complete Monitoring System lets you track your infant’s sleep and breathing patterns.
