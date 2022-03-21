Which Hot Wheels McLaren is best?

McLaren’s racing pedigree goes all the way back to the 1960s. From Formula 1 to Le Mans, their cars have won race after race with such famous drivers as Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

It wasn’t until the 1990s that the manufacturer would release their first road car — one of the fastest in history — to the general public. Today, McLaren is synonymous with the hypercar. Their futuristic designs look like they were designed in wind tunnels.

Hot Wheels toy lovers and collectors will be thrilled to know that some of their favorite McLarens have made their way into the Mattel lineup over the years. You can’t go wrong with the Hot Wheels McLaren Senna, but there are plenty of other cool models available for every type of McLaren fan.

What to know before you buy a Hot Wheels McLaren

Hot Wheels size

Hot Wheels are a little smaller than 1:64 scale. Also known as the three-sixteenth scale, 1:64 means every 3/16 of an inch on the model equates to 1 foot in real life. This makes the miniature cars about 2.5-3 inches in length, with most models coming in at about half an inch tall. The scale isn’t uniform, however, as they’re designed to conform to packaging rather than the scale. Still, these die-cast cars feature plenty of detail, from hood scoops and fender flares to historic liveries and decals.

Hot Wheels accessories

Hot Wheels were imagined by Mattel as toys to always pair with their tracks and other playsets. This not only set the cars apart in the market but also made them more engaging for kids who enjoyed the challenge of play set obstacles and the creativity of elaborate courses. If you’re looking to pair your Hot Wheels McLaren with some accessories, there are plenty to choose from.

Hot Wheels safety

Hot Wheels toys are for kids ages 3-8. Their size can be a hazard to younger children, so supervise younger children during play. With die-cast metal chassis, these cars are virtually indestructible, so you don’t have to worry when they’re flung about on tracks or stepped on. Watch that you don’t bend the wheels, as they’re fragile and bending can ruin how they run on tracks.

What to look for in a quality Hot Wheels McLaren

Popular McLaren models

The first McLaren released to the public was the McLaren F1, which was the fastest car in the world at the time, and is still the fastest naturally aspirated car of all time. Since then, McLaren has released many more cars to the general public. In addition to and since the F1, some of the most famous models are the McLaren P1 and McLaren Senna. More savvy fans might also be on the lookout for the McLaren Speedtail, a recent hybrid-engine 1,055-horsepower hypercar that can go a whopping 250 miles per hour.

Rarity for collectors

McLarens are a little rarer when it comes to Hot Wheels. Only one toy dates earlier than the ’90s, a 1969 McLaren M6A racing car; most of their models have been produced after the introduction of the F1. Collectors looking to cache valuable troves of Hot Wheels toys will be happy to know that the current models have made their way into small-batch series. These series are indicated by special titles along the bottom right of the packaging, and a large fraction usually printed just above the plastic bubble. This fraction shows how many cars were released in that series in the denominator, and what number car the specific model you’re holding is in that series in the numerator. These cars are typically released in groups of five to 10 unique models.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hot Wheels McLaren

A Hot Wheels McLaren typically costs $5-$10 for a single car. More elaborate multipacks and rare models can cost anywhere from $15-$30.

Hot Wheels McLaren FAQ

All of these models look the same — how can I tell McLarens apart?

A. Many McLarens have subtle design differences, especially more recent models. Pay attention to the name of the model. While Speedtail and Senna might be easier to spot, the numbering McLaren uses can complicate things. In addition to these named models, McLaren has also released entirely different cars that look quite similar under the 720s, 650s and 570s monikers.

Which McLaren Hot Wheels toy should I get my kid?

A. Kids will love the newer models such as the P1, Senna and Speedtail, as these are the flashiest. Their chassis feature dynamic details, they have big wings and their stances are more aggressive. Models such as the 720s, 650s and 570s might, believe it or not, look plain in comparison.

What’s the best Hot Wheels McLaren to buy?

Top Hot Wheels McLaren

Hot Wheels McLaren Senna

What you need to know: Featuring a graphic of the car shrouded in shadows, this mysterious, exotic car is a mean beast of the streets.

What you’ll love: This super-fast car was released in 2018 and was named after the famous Formula 1 driver. Car enthusiasts will love it for its historic performance, and kids will love it for its dramatic styling. The model is just one of five in the Exotic Envy series and features a cool black and white livery.

What you should consider: For an individual model, this one is on the pricier side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hot Wheels McLaren for the money

Hot Wheels McLaren 720S in Blue

What you need to know: This one is for McLaren fans who enjoy the more sophisticated styling of the McLaren Super Series cars.

What you’ll love: The 720S comes with 10TPS grey plastic rims, smoked windows and a gorgeous Paris Blue paint job. This model was released in 2021 and is nine of 10 in the Factory 500 Horsepower series.

What you should consider: The design won’t stand out as much to kids wowed by supercars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels 2021 McLaren Speedtail in Orange

What you need to know: Hot Wheels introduces the fastest McLaren ever to their lineup.

What you’ll love: Painted in metal-flake orange, the Speedtail is a futuristic-looking hypercar sure to wow McLaren geeks. It’s seven of 10 in the Factory Fresh series and sure to be a collectible considering its performance and historic impact on car culture.

What you should consider: Kids looking for that classic McLaren shape might prefer the P1 or Senna, as the teardrop shape of this car is a bit out of left field, though iconic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

