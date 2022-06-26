Which Kirby games are best?

Kirby, the puffy pink ball from your childhood, is still one of the most beloved Nintendo characters ever. Even though he was originally created in the early 1990s, Kirby games are still being released to worldwide acclaim. This is especially thanks to the popularity of the Nintendo Switch, which has multiple Kirby games.

The best Kirby game is “Kirby Star Allies” for Nintendo Switch. As the debut for Kirby on the newest generation Nintendo console, this game turns Kirby’s enemies into allies and includes a four-player co-op so you can play with friends.

What to know before you buy a Kirby game

Kirby’s abilities

Like many other Nintendo characters, Kirby has his own special abilities. The coolest ability of the pink fluff ball is that he can fly. Technically he’s not flying in the traditional sense but inhaling air and expanding his body to float. Because of this skill, Kirby doesn’t need wings, although in some cases, he does acquire wings, which allow him to fly faster and higher. He’s also known to inhale objects and other creatures to gain new abilities, power or health.

Kirby media

Kirby not only appears in video games but his lovable face can be seen in all sorts of media. In 2001 a Kirby anime series was released in North America. There were also several Kirby comics throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Due to Nintendo’s rich catalog of characters, Kirby appears in a ton of other games as well, such as “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” and “Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga.”

Super Smash Bros.

“Super Smash Bros.” is one of the most popular Nintendo game franchises of all time. While this isn’t a Kirby-only game, he certainly plays a major role. Each game in this series sees a huge swath of Nintendo’s most popular characters battle it out in hand-to-hand combat. Kirby is a very popular pick amongst both casual and competitive players. After all, who doesn’t love flying around as a fluffy pink ball.

What to look for in a quality Kirby game

Consoles

Kirby has made his way through multiple Nintendo consoles. He started out, like all other characters, on the original Nintendo GameBoy with Kirby’s Dream Land. He then had games on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Super Nintendo console. When the Nintendo 64 released in 1996, Kirby had a front row seat with the Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. This was the first game where he appeared in 3D graphics. From there you can follow the trajectory of Nintendo consoles like the GameBoy Color and GameCube, both of which featured Kirby games. Now, the Nintendo Switch features the highest quality Kirby games available.

Digital vs. Physical

While there are no quality differences in the digital and physical versions of the games, one version is far more convenient. Digital games are purchased online, redeemed online and then downloaded to your Nintendo Switch. This can all be done through the Nintendo website and gives you instant gratification from your purchase without having to wait on a disc to arrive in the mail or drive to a video game store and hope your favorite game is in stock. Some gamers prefer physical games to add to their shelf collections and perhaps resell them after they beat the game.

Classic vs. modern

The quality difference between classic Kirby games and modern ones is obvious. Classic games from the NES or Super Nintendo simply did not have the graphics capabilities that appear on the Nintendo Switch. However, classic games do have a certain aesthetic that appeals to the nostalgic gamer. This includes unique music and audio effects that you won’t find in more modern games. Modern Kirby games will have vibrant 3D graphics and smooth animations that can’t be found in older iterations.

How much you can expect to spend on Kirby game

Kirby games cost between $29 for standalone games and up to $240 for a Super Nintendo console that includes pre-installed Kirby games.

Kirby games FAQ

Can I play Kirby games with my friends?

A. If you’re looking for a Kirby game to play with your friends, be sure it’s listed as a co-op game. This means you and your friends can play side-by-side to complete missions and explore Dream Land.

What ages are Kirby games suitable for?

A. Kirby games are suitable for children of all ages. However, most games recommend children be at least 6 years of age in order to understand the game and properly operate the console’s controls.

What’s the best Kirby game to buy?

Top Kirby game

Kirby Star Allies

What you need to know: This popular Nintendo Switch game comes in both digital and physical formats and includes co-op play.

What you’ll love: Kirby finds himself on the same side as his enemies in this unique game. There is also new downloadable content that you can play once the game is finished.

What you should consider: This game is slightly higher priced than other Kirby games.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kirby game for the money

Super NES Classic

What you need to know: This full-fledged Super Nintendo Classic console will take you back to the retro arcade days with 19 pre-installed games.

What you’ll love: “Kirby’s Dream Course” and “Kirby Super Star” are both included alongside the console, which also comes with two classic NES controllers.

What you should consider: This is an expensive way to experience only two Kirby games.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

3D Classics: Kirby’s Adventure

What you need to know: For the retro gamer, look to this classic “Kirby’s Adventure” game for the Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo 2DS.

What you’ll love: While originally created in 2D, the graphics for this game have been given a 3D makeover. This game was also the first time players have met Ball, Hammer and Sword Kirby.

What you should consider: This game is not co-op, so it cannot be played with friends.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

