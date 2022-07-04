Which LEGO robot kit is best?

LEGO has been making childhood toys for more than 50 years and now even offer kits that allow your child to build a robot. These sets encourage young kids to explore and get excited about STEM. LEGO robot kits are great gifts that combine fun with learning to build, code and program. They come in variations designed for every age and skill level. If you or your child wants to build a fully functional intelligent robot that walks, talks, plays games and completes many different tasks, try the LEGO Mindstorm EV3 31313 Robot Kit.

What to know before you buy a LEGO robot kit

Start by choosing one of two main types of robot kits: model robots or programmable robots.

Model robot kits

Models look like robots but are not functional.

Models are not programmable.

Some models have moving parts but they don’t have motors or the ability to move on their own.

Model robot kits come in many popular LEGO themes, like Star Wars, Ninjago, Ideas and Creator.

Programmable robot kits

Programmable robots come with motors and sensors.

Robots can move independently and perform a variety of tasks that you program.

You program the robot you built yourself through a mobile app or a computer program for Macs or PCs.

Robot kits come in one of two LEGO themes: Mindstorms and Boost.

What to look for in a quality LEGO robot kit

Level of detail

The greater the detail involved, the more time and effort required to build the robot. Programmable robot kits will always be more detailed than model robot kits. Look for two key indicators: the number of pieces included and the suggested age range. More detailed and complicated kits will have at least 500 separate pieces. Robot kits with high levels of detail will require tools to assemble and will also be more expensive.

Power

Small programmable robot kits have one motor while larger and more detailed robot kits will have two or even three motors. High-tech add-ons like transmitters and sensors have electrical components that need more than one motor to operate properly.

Apps and controllers

LEGO’s EV3 Programming App: This app uses intuitive onscreen icons as a simple and effective way to get started programming and coding. The Help documentation explains how to connect your EV3 Brick to your computer source, navigate the programming blocks, write a basic program and run it on your EV3 Brick Controller.

LEGO’s EV3 Brick Controller: This is a brick-shaped, intelligent and programmable control center and power station for your robot. It is powered by six AA/LR6 batteries and has 10 ports to connect computers with motors, sensors and beacons to tell your robot what to do. Using LEGO software, you create, program and play with the robot you built with your own hands.

How much you can expect to spend on a LEGO robot kit

You will find simple model kits for $15-$25 and more detailed ones for $100 or more. Programmable model kits start at around $150 and increase in cost as you add pieces, motors, sensors and possibilities.

LEGO robot kit FAQ

Will my child learn to code with a LEGO robot kit?

A. Yes, on two different levels. LEGO Boost kits teach younger kids the basic rules of programming through the use of drag-and-drop icons. Those who choose LEGO Mindstorm kits learn how to code by writing their own programs using more complex processes.

Are LEGO robot kits just for kids?

A. Anyone can have fun with a LEGO robot kit. If you enjoy technology, try using a more complex model. If you’re new to coding, a simpler kit is a good start.

What’s the best LEGO robot kit to buy?

Top LEGO robot kit

LEGO Mindstorm EV3 31313 Robot Kit

What you need to know: This fully functional intelligent robot kit allows you to create five different robots that walk, talk and play games.

What you’ll love: Builders of all ages will enjoy creating and commanding their own 16- by 15- by 14-inch robot with this 601-piece kit. It includes the intelligent EV3 Brick, three motors and color, touch and infrared sensors.

What you should consider: This is a pricey robot that requires some technical and programming skills.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO robot kit for the money

LEGO Creator Robo Explorer 31062

What you need to know: This 3-in-1 model rebuilds into a robot dog and a robot bird.

What you’ll love: The robot dog has a jetpack that lights up and the robot bird’s eyes light up with the battery powered LEGO Light Brick. The wheels roll easily and the claw and searchlight are both functional. This kit is appropriate for kids ages 7 to 12.

What you should consider: Younger kids will likely need help from adults.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Star Wars VIII BB-8 75187 Building Kit

What you need to know: This Star Wars droid has more than 1,100 parts and is designed for kids 10 to 16.

What you’ll love: The detailing is authentic. Turn one wheel at the side to rotate the head and another to open the access hatch and extend the welding torch. It also comes with a display stand, decorative fact plaque and mini-figure.

What you should consider: This kit is expensive for a model that can’t be programmed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.