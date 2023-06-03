AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Public Library is set to host a mural designing contest for high school and college students across the Panhandle.

Students are able to submit original artwork for the opportunity to have their art displayed in the Amarillo Downtown Library building and win a cash prize. The theme of the contest is to learn, create and inspire.

“You can find inspiration on the pages of the great books that are available to check out. The fantastic stories, and also the programs that you can attend. People get inspired to plant their own gardens they get inspired to try a new hobby. They get inspired to learn something new libraries are all about inspiration. So, learn create, and inspire. We chose that because that’s what happens inside a library,” said Stacy Clopton, coordinator of public relations.

A committee of judges will review all eligible entries and place finalists into groups of three. The Amarillo library will then announce the finalists on August 5th at “AMA-CON”. Public voting will then be open until August 14th. The winning designs will then partner up with Blank Spaces Murals to create the murals that will be installed in late Sept.

“We’re excited about putting a mural on the outside of our building. There are so many great things happening in the library. Every day people are learning to read, people are making things, people are coming to story times. If you look around today, there are great things happening. So we’re excited to have something on the outside of the building that sort of reflects the magic that’s happening on the inside,” said Clopton.

Clopton said that during the contest all of the judges will see some great art designs from students across the Panhandle.

“I am confident we will have some great art, but I hope people drive past the library and see these amazing creations that are going to be created by local artists and say, oh, I want to go see what’s happening in that building. And of course, it’s just going to make Amarillo’s downtown more beautiful. And we love that too,” said Clopton.

Information on how to submit art designs and all the rules and guidelines for the contest can be found on Amarillo Public Library’s website.