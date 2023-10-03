AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Museum of Art announced that it will host its ‘AMoA’s Biennial-600’ exhibition from Oct. 14 to Dec. 31 at the Amarillo College, Washington St. location.

According to AMoA, it will host an opening reception on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. The event will start with cocktails and Hors d’oeuvres by OHMS, which will then be followed by a Gallery Talk by Anna Walker at 7:30 p.m.

The price of admission, according to AMoA, is $10 for non-members and free admission for members.

AMoA elaborated on its hours of operation, which include:

Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

AMoA stated that the 2023 ‘AMoA Biennial-600’ is the 10th iteration of an ongoing series of juried biennial exhibitions exploring areas of artistic practice, material, and content. Previous biennial exhibitions focused on materials like clay, glass, and textiles. Other exhibitions investigated processes such as drawing, printmaking, and architecture.

This year, officials stated the AMoA staff and Board of Trustees offer the museum’s exhibition spaces to artists working across all materials and genres. The exhibition will feature approximately 100 works of art from 58 artists who are living and working within a 600-mile radius of Amarillo, TX.

According to AMoA, Anna Walker, the Executive Director of Lawndale Art and Performance Center in Houston, Texas, served as the juror for this biennial exhibition. Walker has dedicated her professional life to art and artists. Prior to her work at Lawndale, Walker was the Assistant Curator of Decorative Arts, Craft, and Design at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, where she took an expansive view of craft to work across departments and acquire work by contemporary artists. Before joining the MFAH, Walker was the Curator at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft.

AMoA provided driving directions to its location below:

From I-40

Take Washington Street exit

Turn South on Washington

Turn left on 22nd Avenue

Turn right onto Van Buren

From I-27

Take Washington Street exit

Turn North on Washington

Turn right onto 22nd Avenue

Turn right onto Van Buren

AMoA stated that parking is available in the number five (North) and six (East) lots. Handicap parking is available in both lots.