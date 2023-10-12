This segment is sponsored by BestReviews.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s not too early to shop for your costume or turn your home into a haunted house. Walmart offers some of the best Halloween items and is rolling back the prices on many costumes, accessories, decorations and party essentials. We’ve rounded up the best Halloween offerings from Walmart of 2023:.

Creep Inside: Home Decorations

Way To Celebrate Halloween Moving Books Animated Halloween Decoration

These moving books are an excellent animated decoration and perfect for scaring guests as they walk by your bookcase. They’re motion-activated and feature clever and spooky author names and titles.

Liba Cardboard Holiday Cat House

This cat house features spooky Halloween-themed details and is perfect for your furry companion to play and rest. It also features a scratching board for exercising and playing, and the sturdy cardboard design makes it easy to set up.

Oshine Flameless Candles 9-Pack LED Lights

Create the right ambiance in your home this Halloween with these flameless candles. This set comes with nine LED lights wrapped in genuine paraffin wax, and the remote control has 10 functions for adjusting light shade and intensity.

Bleum Cade 4-Pack Halloween Pillow Covers

Wrap your pillows with these covers to add a Halloween touch to your home décor. They’re made from soft, high-quality fabric for a comfy feel and feature classic Halloween-themed phrases.

Husfou Halloween Decorations Table Runner

Whether you want to decorate a table for a party or keep your kitchen dining table in the spirit of things this Halloween, this tablecloth is an excellent cover. It’s lightweight with an anti-crease design, features spider webs and includes 3D bat wall stickers.

BestReviews Boo Box

The BestReviews team has been going over the top Halloween items from candy, to costumes, to self-care items and more. Scan the QR code below for a list of items the BestReviews team suggests you should check out.