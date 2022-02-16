Which snow bibs for women are best?

If you enjoy skiing, snowboarding and other winter sports, you know how hard it is to stay warm and dry out on the slopes. Standard snow pants can’t always get the job done, but a snow bib for women can keep snow, moisture and cold from getting inside your pants for a comfortable day on the mountain.

Like snow or ski pants, a snow bib protects you from the cold and snow with insulated bottoms. But snow bibs feature an overall or suspender design that covers some of your upper body, too. That makes it much easier to keep snow from getting inside your pants if you fall while skiing or snowboarding. If you’re looking for a durable snow bib for women that’s fully waterproof but still breathable, the Backcountry Women’s Cottonwoods GORE-TEX Bib Pant is a great choice.

What to know before you buy snow bibs for women

Materials

Snow bibs for women are made of several different materials that can help keep you insulated and dry out in the cold and snow.

The most common snow bib materials are:

Nylon: This synthetic material is extremely durable and doesn’t absorb much moisture. However, it’s easy to wash and is often treated with a special coating to increase water resistance. Nylon comes in different weights, too, so you choose a bib designed for your particular weather conditions.

This synthetic material is extremely durable and doesn’t absorb much moisture. However, it’s easy to wash and is often treated with a special coating to increase water resistance. Nylon comes in different weights, too, so you choose a bib designed for your particular weather conditions. Polyester: This synthetic material is similar to nylon because it offers excellent durability and dries quickly. It’s usually water-resistant, too, though, like nylon bibs, a polyester bib typically features a waterproof coating to increase its water resistance. Polyester is also available in different weights, which affects its water resistance and breathability.

This synthetic material is similar to nylon because it offers excellent durability and dries quickly. It’s usually water-resistant, too, though, like nylon bibs, a polyester bib typically features a waterproof coating to increase its water resistance. Polyester is also available in different weights, which affects its water resistance and breathability. GORE-TEX: This synthetic material is especially popular because it’s highly waterproof but still extremely breathable. It’s often used in combination with nylon or polyester for snow bibs that provide greater wind protection, though.

Hardshell vs. softshell

Snow bibs for women are available with a hard shell or soft shell exterior.

Hardshell snow bibs provide the best weather protection because they are entirely waterproof and windproof. They’re usually still breathable, though, because most hardshell bibs are made of GORE-TEX.

Softshell snow bibs don’t offer as much protection from the weather, but they are usually more flexible and breathable. They work well for mild weather and are often more comfortable to wear because of their flexibility.

Waterproofing

Even if you’re an experienced skier or snowboarder, the chances are good that you’ll wind up falling in the snow at some point during your day on the slopes. You want a snow bib that can keep you dry, so choosing a waterproof design is essential.

Snow bibs and snow pants for women are rated on a scale of 5,000 to 20,000 millimeters to indicate their waterproof level. A bib with a higher rating offers greater water-resistance. For example, a snow bib rated at 5,000 mm or 5k can hold up to 5,000 mm of water before it starts to leak. A bib rated at 20k can hold up to 20,000 mm of water before leaking.

Insulation

Some snow bibs for women don’t feature any insulation, so you must wear layers beneath the pants to provide adequate warmth out on the mountain. Other bibs are insulated with a fleece or synthetic lining that helps lock in your body heat. Some styles are fully insulated, while others are only insulated in key areas. You can also find three-in-one snow bibs for women. These bibs feature removable insulation that allows you to determine how much insulation you need on any given day.

The insulation in snow bibs for women is typically measured in grams. Those with a higher number feature greater insulation. Most women’s ski bibs have an insulation rating between 30 and 800 grams.

What to look for in quality snow bibs for women

Seams

The seams on your snow bib are a crucial detail because they play an essential role in keeping moisture out of your pants.

Fully taped seams are taped all along the seams on both sides. That ensures that the pants are fully waterproof for the most protection. Snow bibs for women with fully taped seams are usually more expensive, though.

are taped all along the seams on both sides. That ensures that the pants are fully waterproof for the most protection. Snow bibs for women with fully taped seams are usually more expensive, though. Critically taped seams only feature tape at key areas where you’re more likely to be exposed to moisture. They aren’t as waterproof as fully taped seams, but they don’t cost as much, either.

Pockets

Snow bibs for women generally offer more storage options than regular ski pants, but some styles have more pockets than others. All bibs typically have a front center pocket large enough to hold items like your phone, wallet and keys. Others also have pockets on the thighs for smaller items. You can find bibs with side pockets to warm your hands, too.

Ensure that any pockets in your bibs are waterproof to ensure that your items are protected.

Reinforced cuffs

Some snow bibs feature reinforced cuffs designed to help resist wear and tear from your skis. You can also find bibs that feature scuff guards at the hem to keep your pants from getting damaged by the rough edges of your boots or skis.

Ventilation

While the goal of a snow bib is to keep you warm out in the snow, you don’t want to overheat and get sweaty out on the slopes. That’s why vents are so essential in a snow bib. Some styles have vents in the outer thigh, inner thigh or both. In addition, many vents feature zippers, so you can open and close them based on your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on snow bibs for women

Snow bibs for women usually cost $20-$650. Uninsulated snow bibs typically range from $20-$50, while lightly insulated, water-resistant bibs can go for $35-$100. For waterproof bibs, you’ll generally pay $100-$200. However, you can spend up to $650 for a fully waterproof but highly breathable snow bib for women.

Snow bibs for women FAQ

What activities is a snow bib suitable for?

A. Snow bibs work especially well for activities where you need to stay warm and don’t worry about snow getting inside your pants. That usually means skiing and snowboarding, but you may also want a pair for hiking, hunting, camping or other winter sports or activities in the snow.

What’s the best way to wash a snow bib?

A. Snow bibs are typically machine-washable, but you need to use a cool temperature and a gentle cycle. Always read the care instructions on your bib to determine the proper way to wash it.

What are the best snow bibs for women to buy?

Top snow bib for women

Backcountry Women’s Cottonwoods GORE-TEX Bib Pant

What you need to know: This incredibly durable, rugged bib pant holds up to all your favorite winter activities while offering a comfortable, breathable and fully waterproof design.

What you’ll love: Made of durable GORE-TEX, these pants are waterproof and breathable, making them ideal for wet, snowy weather. They feature zippered vents in the thighs. The internal gaiters help keep snow out of your pants. The pants have an adjustable waist for a comfortable fit, too.

What you should consider: The sizes run small, so it can be challenging to find the right fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top snow bib for women for money

Arctic Quest Women’s Insulated Water-Resistant Snow Bib Pants

What you need to know: These affordable bib pants feature a fairly simple design, but they can keep you warm, thanks to their insulated performance fabric.

What you’ll love: They feature internal boot gaiters and reinforced scuff guards to prevent damage to the hem. The side pockets feature zippers for added security. They have reinforced knees to help improve durability. They also come in nine color options.

What you should consider: The inseam can be somewhat short, so this bib may not offer the best fit if you’re tall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Arctix Women’s Essential Insulated Bib Overalls

What you need to know: These rugged bib overalls can work in temperatures as low as -20 degrees but are breathable enough to be comfortable even at 35 degrees.

What you’ll love: They’re made of ThermaLock nylon for excellent wind and waterproof ratings. They’re insulated but are still extremely soft and lightweight. They feature zippered handwarmer pockets and boot gaiters to keep snow out. The zippered fly and ankle design make it easy to put them on and take them off.

What you should consider: The sizes are inconsistent, so it can be challenging to choose the correct option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

