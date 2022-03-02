Which pair of Riedell speed skates are best?

The key to fitness is finding an activity that you enjoy. Skating not only provides a great workout that engages a number of muscles to build strength and increase endurance, but it’s fun and beneficial to your heart health as well. It’s also less stressful on your knees and joints compared to running.

To be successful at skating, however, you need a quality pair of skates. Riedell has been manufacturing skates for over 75 years and has a number of models. The Dart Ombré Quad Roller Speed Skates are rugged, colorful and offer a smooth, comfortable ride.

What to know before you buy Riedell speed skates

Riedell skates

Riedell is a third-generation family business that uses high-quality materials to hand-craft skates that offer a balance of comfort, performance and durability.

Speed skates

Speed skates feature a special design that facilitates faster skating. Most notably, the skates have a low-cut top that allows for a wider range of motion than high-top skates. Since speed skates are typically used indoors, they have harder wheels that are best for use on smooth surfaces.

Speed and balance

Since speed skates lack support around the ankle and lower calf, it can be harder to maintain your balance when using them. Additionally, because of their rigid build, it can be more difficult for individuals to maneuver. However, once you get the hang of it, speed skates will allow you to go faster than other types of skates.

If you’d like information on other types of skates, check out the BestReviews buying guide for rollerblades.

What to look for in a quality pair of Riedell speed skates

Materials

Because all Riedell speed skates are hand-crafted to be top-quality items, you can purchase with confidence, knowing that you are getting a die-cast aluminum plate, 62 millimeter/93A wheels with ABEC-5 steel ball bearings and an adjustable toe stop.

Design

The only choice you really need to make is deciding which is your favorite design. Riedell speed skates come in colors such as aqua, black, neon green-black fade, purple, purple-pink, purple-pink fade and more. You may also want to look for vintage Riedell speed skates, which look extremely similar to their original, iconic Riedell 595 speed skates.

How much you can expect to spend on Riedell speed skates

The price range of Riedell speed skates spans from $119-$159.

Riedell speed skates FAQ

How do I measure my feet for Riedell speed skates?

A. The quickest and easiest way to measure your feet for Reidell skates is to simply place the heel of your foot at the edge of a ruler and measure the distance to the largest toe. Do this for both feet, and take the longer of the two measurements.

How do I find which size Riedell speed skate is right for me?

A. After measuring your foot, look at Riedell’s sizing chart. Rounding up, if needed, find your measurement on the sizing chart to determine which size skate is best for you. While your speed skates should have a snug fit, they should not be uncomfortable.

How do I clean my Riedell speed skates?

A. If your Riedell speed skates only need a little cleaning, simply wipe them down with a damp microfiber cloth after taking them off. For a more thorough cleaning, first, wipe off any excess dirt with a microfiber cloth. Then, gently rub the surface of the skates with Saddle Soap, using a damp microfiber cloth until a rich lather develops. After rubbing the lather into the skates, wipe it away with a clean, damp microfiber cloth. Repeat, if necessary. Use a fresh, dry microfiber cloth to finish.

What’re the best Riedell speed skates to buy?

Top Riedell speed skates

Riedell Skates Dart Ombré Quad Roller Speed Skates

What you need to know: These colorful quad roller skates are manufactured to be ultra-durable but also have features that enhance the comfort and deliver a smooth ride, making them a top choice.

What you’ll love: These skates come in purple-green, green-black, black-red and purple-pink, so you can express your personal flair. The breathable vinyl, padded tongue and hook-and-loop cinch strap combine to give the skates added comfort. They feature a snug fit around the ankle and have hard polyurethane wheels with ABEC-5 steel ball bearings to provide a safe and smooth ride.

What you should consider: Some users felt that these skates were a little on the heavy side and might be best for giving confidence to a beginner skater.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top Riedell speed skates for the money

Riedell Skates Dart Quad Roller Speed Skates

What you need to know: The lower price of these impressive skates make them best for the individual who craves value.

What you’ll love: These skates feature an adjustable black toe stop that gives the skater greater braking control. The easy-lace system coupled with a hook-and-loop strap makes these skates effortless to put on or take off. As an added bonus, the wheel hubs match the color of the skate to create a head-turning look.

What you should consider: Users had a better fit when they got the skates a half or full size larger than their regular footwear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Riedell Skates Dart Pixel Quad Roller Speed Skate

What you need to know: If you are new to this type of skating, these flashy skates will help you have a positive first experience.

What you’ll love: These skates come in a wide range of sizes and feature a snug fit that offers a combination of support and flexibility. The durable skate boots have a high-impact die-cast aluminum plate along with rugged metal trucks to provide impressive support.

What you should consider: These skates may be a little uncomfortable until they are fully broken in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.