Which turf soccer shoes are best?

Turf soccer shoes are designed for 2G astroturf pitches, which are smaller, softer pitches. Sometimes, they are referred to as turf soccer cleats. The many small rubber studs on the soles offer good traction and movement. However, they are not great on natural grass unless it is hard and dry ground. These classic adidas Performance: Mundial Team Turf Soccer Cleats are a fantastic choice for optimum performance on the pitch.

What to know before you buy turf soccer shoes

Playing surface

Playing surface technology has moved on in the past 20 years; 3G and even 4G pitches are more common now. If you will be playing on one of these and not 2G, you might want to consider looking at artificial grass soccer cleats.

Turf shoes vs. cleats

Firm-ground soccer cleats can be used on 3G or 4G surfaces. However, they shouldn’t be used on 2G. Turf soccer shoes are suitable for all of these, although you may notice the traction is slightly less high-performance on 3G and 4G. In light of this, we can say turf soccer shoes are a good choice if you need a shoe that will be played on multiple types of artificial surfaces.

Outdoor vs. indoor

Some people confuse turf soccer shoes with indoor soccer shoes. Indoor shoes have flat rubber soles, while turf shoes have many small rubber studs. Indoor soccer can be played on a gymnasium-type floor or a 3G/4G artificial turf. Turf soccer shoes don’t work particularly well on smooth surfaces, so they are only suitable for the 3G or 4G indoor artificial pitches.

Sizing

The best fit is crucial for turf soccer shoes because movement of the feet inside the shoe can cause blisters and discomfort. Wear your soccer socks when trying on turf shoes to get the best fit. Another consideration is if you usually wear shin guards with ankle protectors when playing. If so, then wear them when trying them on, too. Ball control will also be improved with a snug fit at the heel and toe.

What to look for in quality turf soccer shoes

Comfort and durability

Kangaroo leather has been the traditional choice for soccer cleats and shoes over the years because it is durable and comfortable. Calf and goat leather offer similar levels of quality. However, nowadays, synthetic leather has become a common material, which provides better durability but may have slightly less comfort. Other synthetic materials have been developed that are more lightweight, but, as a result, durability has been compromised.

Style and quality

Style should be secondary to comfort and performance. However, it could well be an important factor for many soccer players. Manufacturers try to grab attention towards their boots by making them with eccentric designs and colors. The traditional soccer shoe look of black with white trimmings is making a comeback; it may well be the unique choice nowadays. Choose carefully if the style of the shoe is essential to your enjoyment of playing by keeping one eye on the quality too.

How much you can expect to spend on turf soccer shoes

Most good turf soccer shoes won’t break the bank and are available in the range of $50-$100. Some more premium-priced shoes are available, but bang for the buck here varies from shoe to shoe.

Turf soccer shoe FAQ

What other equipment is needed for my child to start out playing soccer?

A. A soccer ball is the obvious answer. However, shin guards are essential, too. They should be worn whenever your child plays a competitive game. Training practice requires some extra equipment, such as mini soccer nets. Traffic cones, or such like, can be used for dribbling practice, and, of course, the child’s favorite soccer uniform will complete the look.

Why can’t turf soccer shoes be used when playing on grass?

A. It’s not impossible, but the grass should be firm and dry. However, balance and traction will be compromised a little. Wearing cleats will give a better performance because wet conditions will cause unnecessary slipping and could lead to injury.

What are the best turf soccer shoes to buy?

Top turf soccer shoes

adidas Performance: Mundial Team Turf Soccer Cleat

What you need to know: Classic-looking black and white Adidas turf soccer shoes for men.

What you’ll love: These are made from soft kangaroo leather, which is usually on offer at a more premium price. There’s a suede strip for added protection on the forefoot and an EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) insole for better comfort and spring.

What you should consider: They are not available in California because kangaroo products are banned there.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top turf soccer shoes for the money

Diadora Capitano: Women’s Turf Soccer Shoes

What you need to know: Wide-fit turf soccer shoes for women looking for a bit of style.

What you’ll love: The outers of these quality yet affordable shoes have anti-abrasion technology. The soft polyurethane upper and cotton and EVA shock-absorbing insoles offer great comfort while playing. You can choose from sky blue and black or navy blue and red.

What you should consider: Some reviewers claimed the width isn’t as wide as expected. The width size is D, which is wide, but not extra-wide.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Puma: Ultra 2.1: Men’s Turf Soccer Shoe

What you need to know: A lightweight and stylish shoe for men from one of the leading soccer shoe manufacturers.

What you’ll love: Your feet will dazzle in these shocking-orange colored shoes as you kick and dribble your way through the game. They are very lightweight and feature a clean vamp, making them suitable for those fast and agile strikers. The rubber sole offers flexibility and comfort, keeping those blisters at bay.

What you should consider: They are only available in one color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

