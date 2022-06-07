Which bike phone mount is best?

Whether you’re a casual rider or a dedicated cyclist, outdoor bike riding is pleasant. Listening to your favorite tunes or following a GPS route can enhance your experience, but what if you want to change songs or remap your ride as you’re pedaling?

Using your phone while bike riding can be dangerous, but you can safely access your phone if you have it on a phone bike mount. The best phone bike mounts, like the Roam Universal Premium Bike Phone Mount, let you use your phone as you ride without worrying about losing control.

What to know before you buy a bike phone mount

Strap vs. clamp mount

Strap mounts are usually silicone and wrap around the lower or upper corners of a phone to secure it, while clamp mounts have rigid plastic support and jaw-like mechanisms to lock phones into place. Strap mounts take up less space than clamp mounts and are excellent for road riding. However, clamp mounts have a robust design and are suitable for road and mountain riding.

Clamp size

It’s crucial to note that not every phone mount is compatible with every bike. For that reason, it’s best to measure your bike’s frame diameter before buying one. A mount’s clamp size can vary, but it must be ample enough to attach to your bike’s stem or handlebars without being too loose or to tight.

Phone size

The best bike phone mounts are designed to hold smartphones of various sizes securely, but some are made for small-to-medium phones. If you have a large phone such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, iPhone 13 Max Pro or OnePlus 8 Pro, you may have to look a little harder to find a mount that can accommodate it.

What to look for in a quality bike phone mount

Adjustability

Some mounts have a fixed position but having an adjustable one is convenient for tweaking your phone’s orientation without removing it from its secure placement. The best phone mounts rotate vertically and horizontally so riders can adjust their view according to their height.

Weather-resistance

Riding outdoors means you might find yourself in inclement weather from time to time. Your phone mount should be fixed appropriately on your bike’s frame so that wind can’t affect it. It should also be made with sturdy materials such as stainless steel or silicone straps.

If keeping your phone safe and dry is your top priority during bike riding, you can go with a frame bag mount. You won’t be able to use your phone’s screen, but it’s a safe place to store it during rainy weather.

Phone removal

Separating your phone from a bike mount can be awkward, especially if it’s securely immobilized. Strap mounts are particularly infamous for causing users headaches when trying to remove phones. Clamp mounts can be clumsy depending on the design, but the best ones have a button or twist knob for relaxing the tightening mechanisms that hold the phone in place.

How much you can expect to spend on a bike phone mount

Phone bike mounts are relatively cheap accessories. You can find a reliable one for $10-$20, but if you want something more versatile made with more durable materials, you can expect to spend $20-$30.

Bike phone mount FAQ

Can a bike phone mount be used on strollers?

A. Yes, most bike phone mounts can attach to the handlebars on a stroller, but check the product description first.

What if the bike phone mount I purchased isn’t waterproof?

A. If you plan on riding somewhere where it rains often, it’s best to exchange it for one made with weather-resistant materials. However you can purchase a waterproof cover for some models, but it’s best to check with the manufacturer to see if that’s an option.

What’s the best bike phone mount to buy?

Top bike phone mount

Roam Universal Premium Bike Phone Mount

What you need to know: This versatile mount is compatible with various phones and works with bicycles and motorcycles.

What you’ll love: It has an adjustable design for handlebars ranging between 7/8 and 1.25 inches and fits devices up to 3.5 inches wide. The plastic grip and silicone net are weather-resistant and safely keep phones in place, and customer support is available 24/7.

What you should consider: It doesn’t fit sport bikes with clip-on handlebars, and some customers report that the tilt lock loosens while riding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bike phone mount for the money

Nite Ize HandleBand

What you need to know: This lightweight mount has a distinctive band design that securely holds your phone in place as you ride.

What you’ll love: It’s compatible even with the largest phones, such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Google Pixel 5A. It has a durable silicone strap that fits most handlebars. The split design lets you access your phone’s screen, and the aluminum base can function as a bottle opener.

What you should consider: Although the split band lets you see the phone screen, a small part of it will naturally always be obscured.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mongoora Bike Phone Mount

What you need to know: This phone mount offers 360-degree rotation, making it excellent for GPS navigation.

What you’ll love: It’s great for both bicycles and motorcycles. It can securely hold phones up to 3.7 inches wide. The two rear metal bolts ensure that the mount stays in position. Riders always have access to the entire phone screen and the charging port or audio jack.

What you should consider: It’s not big enough to accommodate phones with thicker cases. Some users found it challenging to lock phones into place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

