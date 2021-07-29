Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Border Report
Coronavirus Coverage
DC Bureau
Entertainment News
For Your Health
Good News
National News
Politics Today
Texas News
Texas Politics
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Amarillo Police support Special Olympics Texas through Tip-a-Cop event
Video
Top Stories
Two toddlers found naked, covered in feces at Alabama truck stop
Video
TX Senator John Cornyn responds to January 6 Committee hearing
Video
Woman charged in caught-on-camera bear encounter at Yellowstone National Park
Grocery chain El Super fined $447K for not providing COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave at three Southern California locations
Video
Video Center
Weather
Forecast
Weather Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
The Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
‘Wow! Wow!’ Women get Olympic track off to a sizzling start
Top Stories
AL East-leading Red Sox get Schwarber in trade with Nats
South African sets world swim record; Aussies add 6th gold
Gyasi Zardes lifts US over Qatar 1-0, into Gold Cup final
Not left out: Yankees get big lefty bats with Gallo, Rizzo
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Rich and Dana Make Planter’s Punch featuring Myers Jamaican Rum
Video
Top Stories
Flying Cauldron Offering Delicious Butterscotch Cream Soda
Video
Hey Amarillo Beer Fest Set for July 31st
Video
Building an Empire in Amarillo and Beyond
Video
National Milk Chocolate Day Combined with S’mores
Video
Find It Fast
DONATE to CMN of Amarillo
Amarillo Events Calendar
Black History Month
Class is in Session
Destination Texas
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
High Plains Road Trip
Hometown Heroes
Japan 2020
Lottery
Missing on the High Plains
Pass or Fail
Red Cross and Disaster Relief
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Survey
State of the State
Veterans Voices
Voter Information Guide
Women’s History
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
Monster Truck VIP Ticket Experience Sweepstakes
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
Keeping It Clean
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Work for Us
Alexa Flash Briefings
Contact Us
FCC Applications
Jobs
Let’s Get to Work, Texas
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Nothing Found
It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.
Search
Video Forecast
Hot July weather continues; Rain chances will be slim to none
Video
Don't Miss
‘I am safe, I am loved’: Boy stabbed, set on fire by father adopted by detective
Video
Fed up with giant sinkhole, Missouri man throws ‘pool’ party
Video
Missouri man finds alligator in backyard; turns out to be neighbor’s lost pet
Video
Lift off: Blue Origin’s Bezos becomes latest billionaire in space
Video
‘Best meteor shower of the year’ is upon us: How and when to watch
Man, 90, walking from Illinois to Texas to help children fighting cancer
Video
See the top-rated Airbnb hosts in all 50 states