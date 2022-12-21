AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The sneaker world is not for everyone, especially when the prices of the sneakers on this list are considered. This list will not include designer luxury brands or signed sneakers; only sneakers released in stores for purchase, raffle, or through a Friends and Family release will be included.

Aside from that, designer shoes are not comparable to the shoes on the list, primarily because designer shoes lose value quickly after purchase. Sneakers on this list gained value after release as a result of the controversy, celebrities, limited availability, and time.

Sneakers are typically released for $170 to $280, which is referred to as the retail price by sneakerheads. Retail prices are even rising as a result of the thriving resale market before sneaker resellers flooded the market. Jordans cost $125. Companies may discover how much their shoes are worth on the resale market and how much money they are losing. $200 for a pair of sneakers is a steep price in and of itself, but if you have done your research, you will know that this is a great deal. Customers do not want to see the resale price, which is frequently double the original price tag. This is how “sneaker resellers” make their profit.

Sneaker resellers are sneakerheads who make money by purchasing or winning shoes that have recently been released in large quantities, usually limited editions. Resellers purchase items at retail prices and then resell them at a higher price, capitalizing on scarcity and sought-after status.

Resellers have existed since Michael Jordan’s debut, but their numbers have increased significantly in the last decade, thanks in part to social media and platforms such as eBay, StockX, and Goat. The sneaker resale market is now worth an estimated $6 billion globally which will kind of explain the prices for the shoes you’ll see below.

This list will not be in order and prices will be approximate (StockX) considering the shoe market is similar to the stock market, the most expensive shoes you can buy include:

Nike SB Dunk Low: “London”

Size: 11 m

Retail: $60

Resale today: $150,000

Story: The exhibition was supposed to be held in London, but due to an unexpected cancellation, Nike instead released the 202 pairs at the famed “Footpatrol.” The sneaker itself pays homage to the city of London with a sleek tonal grey suede upper and a dark blue embroidered outline of the river Thames, at the heel.

Channell Pharrell’s Human Race NMDs Adidas

Size: 6.5 m

Released: Raffle drawing (2017)

Resale today: $44,985

Story: Pharrell and Adidas collaborated with historic fashion house Chanel on this highly limited edition of the NMD Human Race. Colette, the famous Parisian design store that closed its doors for good the following month, made 500 pairs available to the public through a random draw in November 2017. The shoe has a simple black and white color scheme, with ‘Pharrell’ and ‘Chanel’ printed on the top of the left and right shoe vamps.

Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4

Size: 3.5 m

Retail: Released through charity auction. (2015)

Resale today: $151,724

Story: Eminem revealed the Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 collaboration on Instagram in 2015, and in the post, the rapper also confirmed that only 10 pairs of the sneaker were made available to the public through a charity auction. Pairs of the collab are available on the secondary market for fans who missed out on the limited release, but they won’t be cheap.

Nike Air Mags (2016)

Size: 7 m

Retail: Raffle tickets cost $10.

Resale today: $151,724

Story: The Nike MAG, which debuted in the 1989 sequel Back to the Future II, quickly became one of the most sought-after – but unavailable – shoes in history. Nike eventually released 1,500 pairs to the public in 2011 to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which became one of Nike’s most popular releases, raising $10 million in 10 days. This shoe was released in 2016 with ‘power laces,’ which self-tie and was limited to only 89 pairs worldwide.

Nike SB Dunk Low: “What the Dunk”

Size: 11 m

Retail: $120

Resale today: $20,023

Story: The ‘What The Dunk?’ video was released as part of the campaign for “Nothing But the Truth,” Nike SB’s first feature-length skate film featuring the Nike SB Team Riders. Each component of the ‘What The Dunk?’ is taken directly from one of the 31 Nike SB Dunks, including panels, shoelaces, tongues, outsoles, and stitching. Only one of the 31 Dunks was unavailable to consumers. The neon green lining on the left shoe comes from the infamous ‘eBay Dunk,’ which was a one-of-one item. The ‘What The…’ concept has been used on a variety of shoes, but the Nike SB Dunk was the catalyst.

Air Jordan 11 “Derek Jeter”

Size: 10 m

Retail: Win scratch-off lottery (2017)

Resale today: $40,000

Story: Only 5 pairs were made available worldwide, and they were only available through a scratch-off lottery at a pop-up near Yankee Stadium. The pop-up occurred on May 14, 2017, the day of Derek Jeter’s jersey retirement ceremony. Everyone knows Derek Jeter and why he was so important to the Yankees as he established himself as one of the greatest players in Yankees history. Jordan Brand honored Derek Jeter with one of their own legendary silhouettes, the Air Jordan 11, three years after his final season in Major League Baseball.

Nike SB Dunk Low: “Staple NYC Pigeon”

Size: 11 m

Retail: $200 (2005)

Resale today: $139,999

Story: The Jeff Staple x Dunk Low Pro SB ‘Pigeon,’ which sparked riots in New York City and was later featured on the front page of the New York Post, was released in January 2005 as part of the Nike SB White Dunk City Series.

Nike SB Dunk Low: “Paris”

Size: 10 m

Retail: $60 (2003)

Resale today: $999,999

Story: For the brand’s traveling White Dunk Exhibition in 2003, Nike SB created extremely limited Dunk colorways for the tour’s host cities. This pair pays tribute to Paris, featuring a tan suede base with canvas overlays printed with the artwork of French painter Bernard Buffet. In addition to a rumored production run limited to around 202 pairs, the ‘Paris’ Dunk is distinguished by the fact that no two pairs are exactly alike.

Jordan 4 Retro Travis Scott “Purple” (Friends and Family)

Size: 10.5 m

Released: Freinds and Family Jordan 4’s normally released for $250. (2019)

Resale today: $45,000

Story: Unreleased to the public, 1,000 pairs of the Nike Air Jordan IV Retro Travis Scott ‘Purple Suede’ was made the sneaker would eventually be released as friends and family dropped in 2019.

Nike SB Dunk Low: “Freddy Krueger”

Size: 7.5 m

Retail: N/A (2007)

Resale today: $150,000

Story: According to rumors, the sneaker was created for the cast and crew of the film A Nightmare on Elm Street, but Nike was ordered to destroy all pairs due to legal reasons. A few samples escaped from the furnace, resulting in astronomical resell prices.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Bred” (1985)

Size: 10 m

Retail: $65 (1985)

Resale today: $97,164

Story: This ‘Bred’ colorway debuted in April 1985, during Michael Jordan’s rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, and quickly became the centerpiece of Nike’s iconic ‘Banned’ marketing campaign. Although it did not result in a $5,000 fine per game, the black and red colorway became iconic. The white midsole houses Nike Air for cushioning and the colorway will always be associated with Michael Jordan and Chicago.

Air Jordan 3 “Kobe Bryant” PE

Size: 11.5 m

Retail: Friends and Family release (2016)

Resale today: $50,000

Story: During the 2002-2003 NBA season, Kobe Bryant was a free agent with no shoe company commitments. Jordan Brand gave Kobe exclusive designs during this time, including the Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Kobe Bryant’ PE. The Air Jordan 8 Retro PE, which was part of the Kobe Jordan pack, was never released to the public and was only given to friends and family. It is unknown how many pairs were made.

Nike Air Force 1 Low: “Louis Vuitton Damier Azur”

Size: 6.5 m

Retail: $2,750 (2022)

Resale today: $506,520

Story: It was the highest-selling pair at an auction for Nike’s first Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fetching an eye-watering $352,800. The lone size 5 pair of the super-rare sneakers, designed by the late Virgil Abloh, set the high mark among the 200 pairs auctioned by Sotheby’s and it came in far ahead of the second most expensive, a size 9.5 pair that sold for $201,600. More than 150 of the available pairs sold for $100,000 or more, potentially establishing a new landscape in the auction market for sneakers.

Jordan 1 Retro High OG: “Spike Lee Fort Greene”

Size: 9.5 m

Retail: $300 (2017)

Resale today: $100,000

Story: The Spike Lee Air Jordan 1 special edition appeared out of nowhere. This limited edition sneaker, which was only available in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, was released in 2017, with a strictly limited run available. They come in a black and midnight colorway, with Mars Blackmon’s surprised face on the side and ‘1/3’ branding on the tongue.

Nike Air Force 1 Low: “1WORLD CLOT” (Special Box)

Size: 8.5 m

Retail: $350, limited release that was exclusive to Shanghai and Hong Kong. (2009)

Resale today: $1,000,000

Story: Asia is featured in the Nike 1World Air Force 1 campaign, and it arrives just in time for the Chinese New Year. The collaboration is with Hong Kong-based CLOT, which has given the Nike Air Force 1 a stylish makeover. The sneaker’s overall theme is based on the traditional New Year’s wishes of luck, happiness, and prosperity. The AF1’s upper is made of red Clot Royale Deluxe Silk, China’s most recognizable textile, with embroidered trademark Clot graphics inspired by thousand-year-old Chinese prints. Furthermore, the red upper-shoe top layer can be peeled, burned, or torn away to reveal a dark brown leather bottom layer. Clot’s signature Chinese-print graphics, which are embroidered onto the silk upper layer, are laser-cut.

The Nike Clot Air Force 1 is packaged in a “Chinese Candy Box” packaging set. To ensure a “sweet” year, Lunar New Year celebrations traditionally include the distribution of sweets and other edible treats from a red lacquer box. In keeping with this tradition, the Nike Clot Air Force 1 packaging is a hexagonal red box with a partitioned tray layer for shoe accessories and a matching lid. Clot graphics in black adorn the box’s exterior.

Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red October”

Size: 7.5 m

Retail: $250

Resale today: $1,854,000 (2014)

Story: The Red October colorway of the Nike Air Yeezy 2’s is one of the most sought-after Yeezys. Much of its value stems from Kanye West’s contract with Nike expiring, but the Red October sneakers are made even rarer by their exclusive online release. They were sold out in seconds, and there is no chance of a re-release.

Air Jordan 4 ‘Wahlburgers’

Size: Any

Released: Friends and Family (2018)

Resale: 100,000 plus.

Story: If you own the Air Jordan 4 ‘Wahlburgers’ you probably already know this pair goes for upwards of $100,000. That’s right, there are five zeros there! The grand opening of Mark Wahlberg’s Wahlburgers restaurant in the Mall of America in Minnesota saw the actor bust out a pair of AJ4s to commemorate the occasion. In 2018, he released a pair via raffle alongside the Entertainment Industry Foundation, with the proceeds going to those affected by the California wildfires. There are only 30 pairs in existence, so it’s understandable why these go for so much.